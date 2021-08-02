 Skip to main content
Masks advised indoors as Dodge County Public Health reports surge in COVID-19 infections
Masks advised indoors as Dodge County Public Health reports surge in COVID-19 infections

JUNEAU — The Centers for Disease Control released updated masking guidance last week urging people in areas of substantial and high transmission of COVID-19 to wear a mask in public indoor settings, even if they are vaccinated.

Dodge County moved to the substantial level of community spread Thursday and in a press release issued Monday Dodge County Public Health urged following the CDC guidelines.

According to Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer, substantial level is when the seven-day total is between 50 and 99 COVID 19 cases per 100,000 population. Although this threshold may seem low compared to the fall of 2020, the key focus of Public Health is prevention.

Dodge County’s seven-day total for the week of July 26, was 92 cases per 100,000. In comparison, the week of July 19, there were 44 cases per 100,000 and the week of July 12, Dodge County totaled 22 per 100,000.

COVID 19 update (copy)

Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, right, gives an update on COVID-19 progress during a Dodge County Board meeting in May. At left is County Board Chair Russ Kottke.

“We are seeing a significant increase in new confirmed and probable cases,” said Sauer, “Our goal is to curve this trajectory by encouraging our community to follow public health mitigation measures.”

Community residents are encouraged to wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Dodge County Public Health also urges residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. A person who is vaccinated is less likely to become severely ill and less likely to infect others.

The following mitigation measures should be followed by all community members to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Monitor your health daily.
  • Wear a mask in high-risk settings.
  • Wash hands often.
  • Physically distance from others (six feet) in public settings.
  • Avoid poorly ventilated areas or places where people may be sick.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have had exposure to someone with COVID 19.
  • Quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID 19.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Get vaccinated for COVID 19.

For the latest local news related to COVID 19, to include where to get vaccinated, visit the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 Information website: www.co.dodge.wi.gov or call the Dodge County Covid-19 Hotline at (920) 386-4304.

