Masks advised indoors as Dodge County Public Health reports surge in COVID-19 infections

JUNEAU — The Centers for Disease Control released updated masking guidance last week urging people in areas of substantial and high transmission of COVID-19 to wear a mask in public indoor settings, even if they are vaccinated.

Dodge County moved to the substantial level of community spread Thursday and in a press release issued Monday Dodge County Public Health urged following the CDC guidelines.

According to Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer, substantial level is when the seven-day total is between 50 and 99 COVID 19 cases per 100,000 population. Although this threshold may seem low compared to the fall of 2020, the key focus of Public Health is prevention.

Dodge County’s seven-day total for the week of July 26, was 92 cases per 100,000. In comparison, the week of July 19, there were 44 cases per 100,000 and the week of July 12, Dodge County totaled 22 per 100,000.

“We are seeing a significant increase in new confirmed and probable cases,” said Sauer, “Our goal is to curve this trajectory by encouraging our community to follow public health mitigation measures.”