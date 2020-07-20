Masks now required to shop at many Beaver Dam retailers

Nationwide, stores across the country are starting to mandate mask wearing in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes following last week’s recommendation from the National Retail Federation.
Chain stores with a local presence that are requiring shoppers to cover their nose and mouth include Aldi, Goodwill, Kohl’s, Menard’s, Pick ‘n Save, Walmart, Walgreen’s and Verizon.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are requesting shoppers wear face coverings but do not require them, unless required by state or local ordinance.
Dodge County does not currently have a mask ordinance.
Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly and Rechek’s Food Pride announced over the weekend that employees will be required to wear masks while working, but that its customers will have the choice. Social distancing and respect for others was requested by the grocery stores.
Although there is no federal mask mandate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to “wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
The CDC also states that “cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others and most likely will reduce the spread when they are widely used by people in public settings.”
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has surpassed 40,000. On Monday, the total number of confirmed cases was 570.
