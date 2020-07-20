Masks now required to shop at many Beaver Dam retailers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nationwide, stores across the country are starting to mandate mask wearing in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes following last week’s recommendation from the National Retail Federation.

Chain stores with a local presence that are requiring shoppers to cover their nose and mouth include Aldi, Goodwill, Kohl’s, Menard’s, Pick ‘n Save, Walmart, Walgreen’s and Verizon.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are requesting shoppers wear face coverings but do not require them, unless required by state or local ordinance.

Dodge County does not currently have a mask ordinance.

Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly and Rechek’s Food Pride announced over the weekend that employees will be required to wear masks while working, but that its customers will have the choice. Social distancing and respect for others was requested by the grocery stores.

Although there is no federal mask mandate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to “wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”