Masks recommended but not required in Juneau County following state Supreme Court decision

Juneau County, like all other counties in Wisconsin, opened vaccinations to anyone age 18 and over beginning April 5. Vaccinations in Juneau County have continued to trend upwards, as 30.7% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 21.3% of residents have received the full course of the vaccine. Cases in Juneau County are at their lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic, with five active cases as of April 6.

Even while in place throughout the state, the mask mandate was not enforced in Juneau County, despite several businesses in the county posting signs requiring masks. The majority of schools in the area have continued to require masks and have enforced the decision. Ennis’ press release states “It is important to note that businesses and schools can still require masks without a state order.”

Some counties in Wisconsin, including Dane and Rock counties, have issued their own mask mandates which still remain in place, though Juneau County health officials say they have no plans to issue a mask mandate. Instead the county is recommending, but not requiring, that individuals wear masks, while also physically distancing during interactions, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.

“The bottom line is that we must remain careful and diligent in the prevention measures we know work, such as mask wearing, physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings and washing our hands,” said Siegenthaler. “We need the assistance of each citizen in continuing to be part of an effective pandemic response and thank you in advance for your continued cooperation.”

