Massage shop opens in downtown Beaver Dam
GNP Massage

GNP Massage owner Gariann Davi gives a massage to Stacy Griswold.

 KEN THOMAS, Daily Citizen

GNP Massage is all about wellness — mental, muscle and being.

Gariann Davi, pronounced with a hard G, began studying massage about 20 years ago, after losing a job in the insurance business.

“One of my siblings said, ‘Why don’t you look into massage?’” said Davi. “So I did and everything fell into place. I haven’t looked back.”

Services include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, pre-natal massage, aroma-touch with essential oils and aroma-touch with massage, reiki and reflexology.

Until her recent marriage Davi kept a full-time job, providing massages on the side. With her husband’s encouragement she decided to open full time at 221 Front St.

“When you walk in the door it feels warm and comfortable,” she said. “I strive to make every visit an experience for my clients – not just coming in, getting a massage and leaving. The time that they take out of their schedules is special for them and I want to make sure that they get everything they need. They won’t hear ‘Mom,’ or ‘Dad.’ They won’t hear the phone ring or anything like that. In my room it’s quiet. It’s peaceful. I just want that calming effect for them.”

Part of the peaceful mood is created by master woodworker Phil Davi, Gariann’s husband. As a sideline he operates Davi Design from the couple’s home in Waupun. He helped transform the space into a peaceful retreat.

“I like to say I’m the designer and he’s the do-er,” Gariann said. “We did as much as we could during the two-month turn around that we had before we opened.”

New paint, new flooring and new lighting are the obvious improvements. The shop also offers a selection of incense, candles and handcrafted wooden items.

Gariann is also studying aesthetics, and will be trained to offer facials, body waxes and body treatments after she graduates in spring.

“I’m looking forward to being able to offer those services to my clients,” she said.

Customers are a mix of new and previous contacts.

“I get a lot of referrals so word-of-mouth has been a great asset for me,” Davi said.

She and fellow masseuse/reiki master Jen Zahari hope to soon take advantage of another massage room, and to expand opportunities for themselves and clients as well.

The shop officially opened Feb. 1.

“It’s going good,” said Davi. “I’ve met a lot of great people and I’m booking out into January now.”

She added, “I like what the community is doing downtown. They’re definitely building it up. The community is great, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

If You Go

What: GNP Massage

Where: 221 Front St., Beaver Dam

Hours: By appointment 

Cost: Prices range from $55 for a 45-minute session to $115 for a 90-minute session. Custom packages available.  

For more information: Call 920-960-2609, email gpdmassage@gmail.com or visit gnpmassage.com.

