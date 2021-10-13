Massage shop opens in downtown Beaver Dam

“When you walk in the door it feels warm and comfortable,” she said. “I strive to make every visit an experience for my clients – not just coming in, getting a massage and leaving. The time that they take out of their schedules is special for them and I want to make sure that they get everything they need. They won’t hear ‘Mom,’ or ‘Dad.’ They won’t hear the phone ring or anything like that. In my room it’s quiet. It’s peaceful. I just want that calming effect for them.”