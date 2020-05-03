Master Gardeners trim COVID barriers: Online, phone help start Tuesday

“When people go to the store and see empty shelves it certainly can inspire them to grow their own food, and to supply some of their own food by growing it themselves," she said. "It’s a good, safe thing that you can do on your own property – whether it’s in a yard, or in a patio container, or growing spices on a window ledge.”

Three master gardeners have volunteered to man the helpline at home. If they can't help they have easy access to someone who can.

“There are so many different areas and we don’t claim to be experts in everything,” Steinich said. “If we don’t know the answer we have access to many experts who will. We can get their advice and forward it to you.”

Common questions in the past have related to insects, plant damage, how to start a garden and other basics, shrubs, invasive bugs, lawn care and more.

The walk-In option may resume later this year, depending on COVID-19 status.

Dei said real life samples of specific plant or insect problems may no longer be brought into the office for diagnosis.

“Clients are asked to email askamastergardener@att.net with clear, good quality digital photos to help with the identification of your specific plant or insect concerns,” Dei said.