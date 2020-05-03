Master Gardeners trim COVID barriers: Online, phone help start Tuesday

JUNEAU – Spring, when people’s thoughts turn to love, and gardening.
And love of gardening.
But spring of 2020 is unlike most others with the threat of COVID-19. While many would travel to a garden center or speak to a friend or neighbor, that may no longer be the safest option.
“This year, due to the COVID-19 safety concerns and the Governor’s emergency safer at home order, the Master Gardener Association of Dodge County is not able to offer the walk-in helpline option,” said Laure Dei, crops and soils agent of the UW-Extension office in Juneau. “That’s where the volunteers at the Ask a Master Gardener Helpline can help.”
Free helpline service is open during the growing season, May 5 to Sept. 4. Information is available by calling 920-386-3790 on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. Clients may also send inquiries via email to askamastergardener@att.net.
Volunteers may not always be available, but promise to respond to all inquiries in a timely fashion.
“We’re doing the best we can to help given the current situation,” said Helpline Coordinator Debbie Steinich. "This is a wonderful opportunity to get the answers that people need without putting anyone at risk."
She anticipates call volume will increase this year due to renewed interest in self-sufficiency and being outdoors.
“When people go to the store and see empty shelves it certainly can inspire them to grow their own food, and to supply some of their own food by growing it themselves," she said. "It’s a good, safe thing that you can do on your own property – whether it’s in a yard, or in a patio container, or growing spices on a window ledge.”
Three master gardeners have volunteered to man the helpline at home. If they can't help they have easy access to someone who can.
“There are so many different areas and we don’t claim to be experts in everything,” Steinich said. “If we don’t know the answer we have access to many experts who will. We can get their advice and forward it to you.”
Common questions in the past have related to insects, plant damage, how to start a garden and other basics, shrubs, invasive bugs, lawn care and more.
The walk-In option may resume later this year, depending on COVID-19 status.
Dei said real life samples of specific plant or insect problems may no longer be brought into the office for diagnosis.
“Clients are asked to email askamastergardener@att.net with clear, good quality digital photos to help with the identification of your specific plant or insect concerns,” Dei said.
Certified Master Gardener Volunteers can assist gardeners with identifying flowering and nonflowering plants, trees and shrubs, vegetables, insects or plant diseases. Volunteers also help with general gardening practices and information to make and keep gardens healthy, growing and beautiful.
The Dodge County Master Gardeners normally meet on the fourth Thursday of the month and host educational programs on a wide variety of horticultural topics. Master gardeners assist UW-Extension staff in sharing horticultural information with the public. They work on a wide array of projects in the Dodge County area by providing gardening support and education to community organizations like nursing homes, schools, historical societies, parks and youth programs. Due to the COVID-19 Virus Emergency Order, both monthly meetings and all Master Gardener community projects are currently suspended.
For more information about the Master Gardener program and upcoming educational opportunities contact the Dodge County UW Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the website at dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener/ or connect on Facebook.
