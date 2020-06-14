Mauston announces summer rec plans; registration opens June 15

After a series of meetings during which members of the Parks Board heard from both parents and health officials, the city of Mauston has announced plans for a limited summer recreation program.
The summer recreation season will start on June 25 and run through Aug. 6 and will offer only outdoor activities, with all indoor recreation cancelled.
“We eliminated special events, though I could have found tons of outdoor activities, but we really can’t put them on a bus since you can only put so many kids on a bus and they have to be six feet apart, and our budget really doesn’t allow for that with us having to get several buses,” Summer Recreation Director Mary Bauer said. “We will not travel with our baseball and softball teams, we will do all intercity practices and hopefully we can at the end of summer, depending on how everything goes, play games against our own kids in town.”
Offered activities will include “T-Ball” for age 5-6 boys and girls, underhand pitch baseball for age 7-8 boys and girls, baseball for age 9-12 boys and softball for age 9-12 girls, golf for boys and girls age 9-15, golf, tennis for age 9-15 boys and girls, disc golf for children age 9-15, and games and activities in Jones Park for children age 5-8 and in Riverside Park for children age 9-15, with activities to be announced weekly.
“My staff is very excited about it, they just want to get back to work, they’re chomping at the bit,” Bauer said. “We’re glad we can offer something, some of the communities around us have canceled their stuff, so it’s nice we can offer something.”
Registration is held over three days on June 17, 18, and 20. On June 17 and 18 registration is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on June 20 registration is available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mauston City Hall. Registration forms are available online, and registrants are asked to have everything completed before arriving to register their children to minimize contact with staff. No late registration will be allowed.
Bauer says health and safety will be the top priority for the program, with the extent of safety guidelines still under consideration, but understands if parents want to hold their children out as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“For registration, they (parents) are the only ones who can make the decision, they know what works for their family and if you’re not comfortable you shouldn’t do it,” Bauer said.
Already determined safety considerations include limiting the number of teams practicing at a time to one, with all six staff members for the summer recreation program at the practice. This will allow the staff to break the children into small groups and limit interactions with other children, with the children remaining in the same groups for the entire season.
Staff will be monitored daily with temperature checks, and children and staff who are not feeling well are asked to stay home. Social distancing measures of at least six feet apart will remain in effect.
“We think we will have a pretty good handle on it,” Bauer said.
For more information at any time or to access registration forms starting June 15, visit mauston.com and click on the link for Summer Recreation Program.
