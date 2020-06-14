Mauston announces summer rec plans; registration opens June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a series of meetings during which members of the Parks Board heard from both parents and health officials, the city of Mauston has announced plans for a limited summer recreation program.

The summer recreation season will start on June 25 and run through Aug. 6 and will offer only outdoor activities, with all indoor recreation cancelled.

“We eliminated special events, though I could have found tons of outdoor activities, but we really can’t put them on a bus since you can only put so many kids on a bus and they have to be six feet apart, and our budget really doesn’t allow for that with us having to get several buses,” Summer Recreation Director Mary Bauer said. “We will not travel with our baseball and softball teams, we will do all intercity practices and hopefully we can at the end of summer, depending on how everything goes, play games against our own kids in town.”

Offered activities will include “T-Ball” for age 5-6 boys and girls, underhand pitch baseball for age 7-8 boys and girls, baseball for age 9-12 boys and softball for age 9-12 girls, golf for boys and girls age 9-15, golf, tennis for age 9-15 boys and girls, disc golf for children age 9-15, and games and activities in Jones Park for children age 5-8 and in Riverside Park for children age 9-15, with activities to be announced weekly.