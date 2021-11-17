Mauston approves 2022 budget, mill rate increase less than expected

The city of Mauston adopted several amendments to their final 2022 budget, resulting in the same levy as in 2021 but a slight increase in the mill rate.

Members of the Mauston Common Council adopted the 2022 budget at a meeting Nov. 16 following a public hearing on the budget.

Residents of Mauston currently pay a tax levy rate of about $30.22 per $1,000 of assessed value and the city’s portion of that rate is $11.20 per $1,000 of assessed value. The mill rate was expected to increase by about $1.05 following the proposed budget the city published following a budget workshop Oct. 19, but several amendments designed to “lessen the impact felt by taxpayers” were implemented resulting in an increase of about $0.39. Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said the city’s portion of the mill rate in 2022 will be about $11.59 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Between the workshop and the final adoption of the budget the city decided to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, injecting another $284,434 into the 2022 budget. Reeg said the city did not originally plan to use ARPA funds to replace lost revenue, but decided that lessening the tax impact was a good use of the funds.