Mauston approves $3.5 million bond sale for upcoming street projects

The Mauston Common Council approved the sale of bonds for street projects and refinancing in the amount of $3.535 million, setting up borrowing for several years of projects while also lowering payments on older debts.

Mauston held a competitive sale for the bonds the morning of March 9, receiving five bids. Members of the Mauston Common Council approved the sale at a meeting the evening of March 9.

About $3.1 million of the funds will go towards street projects coming up over the next few years, including Maple Drive, N Street and Third Street. The remaining funds are being used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate.

Sean Lentz, a Senior Municipal Advisor for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said the city received five bids, with the lowest bid coming in at an interest rate of 1.7072%. The bid, from the Baker Group in Oklahoma, narrowly beat out a second lowest bid of 1.7075.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The interest rates for the bond sales are significantly lower than the “conservative estimates” given to council members in prior meetings, which Lentz said was partly a result of the city maintaining an “A” rating from Standard & Poor’s and interest rates being low overall currently. Previous estimates included an interest rate of between 2.25 and 2.5%.