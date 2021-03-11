Mauston approves $3.5 million bond sale for upcoming street projects

The Mauston Common Council approved the sale of bonds for street projects and refinancing in the amount of $3.535 million, setting up borrowing for several years of projects while also lowering payments on older debts.
Mauston held a competitive sale for the bonds the morning of March 9, receiving five bids. Members of the Mauston Common Council approved the sale at a meeting the evening of March 9.
About $3.1 million of the funds will go towards street projects coming up over the next few years, including Maple Drive, N Street and Third Street. The remaining funds are being used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate.
Sean Lentz, a Senior Municipal Advisor for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said the city received five bids, with the lowest bid coming in at an interest rate of 1.7072%. The bid, from the Baker Group in Oklahoma, narrowly beat out a second lowest bid of 1.7075.
The interest rates for the bond sales are significantly lower than the “conservative estimates” given to council members in prior meetings, which Lentz said was partly a result of the city maintaining an “A” rating from Standard & Poor’s and interest rates being low overall currently. Previous estimates included an interest rate of between 2.25 and 2.5%.
The borrowing will have a repayment schedule over the next 20 years, though Lentz said the city could refinance the borrowing in 2028 if lower rates are available. The refinancing portion of the sale is expected to save the city about $102,000 less in principal and interest costs over the life of the debt for the refinancing portion.
In other action before the council, the council approved a bid from Gerke Excavating of $1,419,878.12 for an upcoming street project on Ensch Street.
Director of Public Works Rob Nelson said construction is estimated to start on the project May 1, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1. As part of the project the city will tear up and rebuild the street from North Road to Veterans Street, including replacing curb and gutter, storm sewer, pavement, and putting in a new water main.
The council also approved:
- $1,903.20 for two admin computers
- $729.08 for a firewall for Public Works computers.
- The payment of vouchers in the amount of $156,073.10.
- A 3% salary increase for three Police Department non-represented employees for 2021.
