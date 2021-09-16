Mauston approves $76K contract adjustment for Maple Drive project

The Mauston Common Council approved a request for an additional $76,000 in a contract adjustment for a project on Maughs Creek and Maple Drive by MSA Professional Services, an increase of more than 85% of the original contract amount.

Members of the council approved the request at a regular meeting of the common council Sept. 14, bringing the cost of the contract to $165,000. The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.7 million.

The request comes after requests from the city and regulatory issues expanded the scope of the project, according to John Langhans from MSA.

“Since the project was originally scoped, several unknown/unforeseen circumstances have developed that caused the design, permitting, and bidding phases of this project to incur additional costs to continue to move the project forward,” Langhans said. “These changes have impacted the project schedule, permitting, costs, additional design efforts, and increased coordination across several areas.”