Mauston approves $76K contract adjustment for Maple Drive project

The Mauston Common Council approved a request for an additional $76,000 in a contract adjustment for a project on Maughs Creek and Maple Drive by MSA Professional Services, an increase of more than 85% of the original contract amount.
Members of the council approved the request at a regular meeting of the common council Sept. 14, bringing the cost of the contract to $165,000. The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.7 million.
The request comes after requests from the city and regulatory issues expanded the scope of the project, according to John Langhans from MSA.
“Since the project was originally scoped, several unknown/unforeseen circumstances have developed that caused the design, permitting, and bidding phases of this project to incur additional costs to continue to move the project forward,” Langhans said. “These changes have impacted the project schedule, permitting, costs, additional design efforts, and increased coordination across several areas.”
Since the original contract was approved the city added 440 feet of additional survey work and design time for a ditch near Elm Avenue, the city applied for and received a CDBG grant totaling $1.4 million with the assistance of MSA, the project was divided from one project into two separate projects due in part to grant requirements and the permits for the project were expanded after the DNR determined the project area is a navigable waterway, wetland and stream enclosure.
Langhans said the determination that the project area required permits for all three types is unusual, and something MSA had not seen previously.
“This determination is not in line with historical DNR policies/practices,” Langhans said. “This process has required additional permits, meetings, steps, and requirements beyond what was anticipated.”
Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said the project is going to cost the city “$100s of thousands” less than originally expected following the award of the CDBG grant, which Reeg credited MSA for assisting the city in obtaining.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved the purchase of one optical scanner and two touch screen voting machines.
- Approved an application for grant funding for a Recreational Boating Facilities Grant, the funds from which would go toward the purchase of a weed harvester pending additional fundraising efforts.
- Approved a new Class A Combination Retail Fermented Malt Beverages and Intoxicating Liquors License for Mauston Interstate BP.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $557,099.
- Approved the purchase of a Husqvarna zero-turn mower for the cemetery.
