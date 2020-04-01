Mauston approves backyard chicken ordinance and $45,000 for city hall upgrades

The city of Mauston is upgrading sections of the police department and city hall at a cost of about $45,000.
Mauston’s Common Council approved the expenditures at a meeting held March 24. Among the items under consideration are new bay doors for the police department, improvements to the police department locker room, new front windows for city hall, and a camera system for the city hall building.
Police Chief Mike Zilisch and City Administrator Randy Reeg will have discretion on which items are upgraded or modified as part of the $45,000 in spending.
Council Member Steve Leavitt did not agree with authorizing the expenditures, instead suggesting the city hold off on approving the upgrades while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
“I would unfortunately rather wait given the situation with COVID-19,” Leavitt said. “If we get hit with people who aren’t going to be able to pay water bills, aren’t going to be able to pay taxes, that budget is going to dwindle quickly and I just would rather not make that move right now until we know where we’re at… We don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The approved amount was already budgeted in the 2020 General Fund Operating Budget for the city, though Leavitt noted the funds could be reallocated if necessary.
Allocation of the funds passed by a 5-1 vote, with Leavitt the lone “no” vote.
You have free articles remaining.
Backyard chickens
Despite resistance from some council members during the March 10 Common Council meeting, the council voted during the March 24 meeting to approve an ordinance allowing chickens when specific criteria are met.
Residents will be able to keep up to six chickens at a time, with no roosters allowed, so long as the resident lives at the property, maintains a clean environment for the animals and the chickens are not quartered within 100 feet of where another individual resides. Applicants must apply for a license, pay an annual fee and agree to allow inspection of the site as needed by the city’s zoning office.
Additional requirements include the submission of a site plan for the chicken coop and pen, the owner of the chickens must provide a copy of current valid registration with the Wisconsin DATCP Livestock Premises Registration Program, and chickens must be secured within the coop during non-daylight hours.
A sticking point during the previous meeting for council member Leavitt and Jim Allaby involved coop requirements, with Allaby suggesting additional requirements to make the coops “look halfway decent.” Based on input received over the period between meetings the city added specific language detailing coop requirements, including requirements for soundness of construction, security, sanitation and any in effect restrictive covenants.
Both Allaby and Leavitt voted against the ordinance, which passed by a 4-2 vote.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved operator’s licenses for Morgan Waits and Crystal Schroeder, subject to the repayment of amounts owed to the city.
- Approved the payment of vouchers in the amount of $254,119.50.
- Approved an easement request for Alliant Energy on Commercial Street.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.