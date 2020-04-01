Mauston approves backyard chicken ordinance and $45,000 for city hall upgrades

The city of Mauston is upgrading sections of the police department and city hall at a cost of about $45,000.

Mauston’s Common Council approved the expenditures at a meeting held March 24. Among the items under consideration are new bay doors for the police department, improvements to the police department locker room, new front windows for city hall, and a camera system for the city hall building.

Police Chief Mike Zilisch and City Administrator Randy Reeg will have discretion on which items are upgraded or modified as part of the $45,000 in spending.

Council Member Steve Leavitt did not agree with authorizing the expenditures, instead suggesting the city hold off on approving the upgrades while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would unfortunately rather wait given the situation with COVID-19,” Leavitt said. “If we get hit with people who aren’t going to be able to pay water bills, aren’t going to be able to pay taxes, that budget is going to dwindle quickly and I just would rather not make that move right now until we know where we’re at… We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The approved amount was already budgeted in the 2020 General Fund Operating Budget for the city, though Leavitt noted the funds could be reallocated if necessary.