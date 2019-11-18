The city portion of taxes for Mauston residents will be slightly down next year after Mauston approved a 2020 budget.
Mauston approved a 2020 budget of just over $17.7 million, with a reduced mill rate for taxpayers of about 11.05, down 1.29 percent from 2019. The budget was approved during a meeting of the common council Nov. 12.
Included in the budget is $326,000 for the library, an increase of $6,000 from what was initially budgeted and an increase of $11,000 from the 2019 budget. Library officials asked for the extra $6,000 during a public hearing held Nov. 12, and the city granted their request.
The library increase will go towards increased health insurance premiums and a wage increase for staff.
“A couple staff left last year because they can have higher wages elsewhere,” said Bridget Christenson, Library Director of the Hatch Public Library. “We cannot continue the present course, it’s not sustainable.”
Also included in the budget was an increase in the wages for the municipal court judge from $6,000 to $6,600, and a four percent wage increase for the city’s street superintendent. Alderperson Steve Leavitt voted no on the increase. Leavitt further voted no on including a salary for a new police officer in the budget, while the rest of the council approved the measure.
During the meeting, Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg made a few changes to the previously published budget as the city did not account for the pending retirement of Kathy Turner, and the city was notified the same day of its approval for a biennial program grant in the amount of $38,661 for Grove Street.
Reeg said the city needed to prepare to pay about $18,000 in sick leave and vacation payouts for Turner, who is scheduled to retire mid-year in 2020. He also suggested increasing the street budget by the amount of the grant received, which the council approved.
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved payments of vouchers in the amount of $451,441.11.
- Approved new operator’s licenses for Mikel Edgerton and Kari Thomas.
- Approved mobile home park license renewals for Pleasant Valley Properties of Wisconsin on Lincoln Street, Attewell Street, Ponderosa Drive, and Remington Road.
- Approved the application of a grant for shared ride taxi services, and approved a contract with Running Inc. for shared ride taxi services.
