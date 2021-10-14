Mauston approves employee pay increase, new ward maps

“Generally speaking, scores fell right where we would have/should have expected based on a good, competent, dedicated staff,” Reeg said. “This is a good distribution of scores, and is further indicative that the evaluation system works.”

Members of the council voted to approve a benchmark system that gives employees receiving above a 2.3 a one-step increase on the pay scale. Employees below a 2.3 will not receive a step increase, and employees above 3.0 will receive a two-step increase. Two employees received below a 2.3 and one received above a 3.0, with two police employee evaluations and Reeg’s evaluation still pending.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New ward maps

Following the 2020 Census, the city of Mauston approved new ward maps that slightly shifted the population and location of some wards in the city.

The new maps moved voters living in a one-block radius from East State Street between South Union Street and Hickory Street from Ward 7, represented by Jim Allaby, into Ward 2, represented by Darryl Teske. Voters in between La Crosse Street and Washington Street on the north and south and South Union Street and Pine Street on the east and west are also moved into Ward 2, represented by Teske, from Ward 4, represented by Vicki Wards.