Mauston approves employee pay increase, new ward maps

The Mauston Common Council approved a 3 percent raise for city employees in line with the Consumer Price Index, with additional raises for most employees based on performance, for the 2022 budget year.
Members of the council approved the increase at a regular meeting of the common council on Oct. 13. The increase follows the completion of performance evaluations and comes one week before the council begins outlining a budget for 2022.
“We were very concerned about what our CPI number would look like,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “(We) were pleased when it came in at 3%.”
Reeg indicated the city had been expecting a number around five percent. The council agreed while adopting a new wage scale earlier this year to give employees a yearly wage increase based on CPI with additional step increases for performance.
Of the evaluated employees, 12 out of 15 fell between a 2.4 and 2.8 on the city’s performance evaluation scale. The scale goes from 1.0 to 4.0, with City Administrator Randy Reeg saying a 2.0 indicates “meeting expectations.”
The city did not adopt a benchmark for step increases in line with the new wage scale at a previous meeting, citing concerns over a new performance evaluation system and not knowing what the score distribution would look like prior to evaluations.
“Generally speaking, scores fell right where we would have/should have expected based on a good, competent, dedicated staff,” Reeg said. “This is a good distribution of scores, and is further indicative that the evaluation system works.”
Members of the council voted to approve a benchmark system that gives employees receiving above a 2.3 a one-step increase on the pay scale. Employees below a 2.3 will not receive a step increase, and employees above 3.0 will receive a two-step increase. Two employees received below a 2.3 and one received above a 3.0, with two police employee evaluations and Reeg’s evaluation still pending.
New ward maps
Following the 2020 Census, the city of Mauston approved new ward maps that slightly shifted the population and location of some wards in the city.
The new maps moved voters living in a one-block radius from East State Street between South Union Street and Hickory Street from Ward 7, represented by Jim Allaby, into Ward 2, represented by Darryl Teske. Voters in between La Crosse Street and Washington Street on the north and south and South Union Street and Pine Street on the east and west are also moved into Ward 2, represented by Teske, from Ward 4, represented by Vicki Wards.
Residents in the block between Milwaukee Street and Elmberta Street on the north and south and Maple Drive and Elm Street on the east and west moved from Ward 3, represented by Leanna Hagen, to Ward 4, represented by Wards. Residents between Vine Street and Genevieve Street on the north and south and Townline Road and Division Street on the east and west were moved from Ward 4, represented by Wards, to Ward 3, represented by Hagen.
“There were a few changes around the edges,” Deputy Clerk Diane Kropiwka said. “We tried to keep them fairly even in population.”
Each of the wards under the new map has between 600 and 646 residents, with Ward 6 the largest ward. Ward 6 contains Sand Ridge Treatment Facility and has a large population unable to vote in elections.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,118,020.07.
- Approved the purchase of fire department radios from Northway in an amount not to exceed $9,963.
- Approved the adoption of an amendment to the room tax ordinance allowing for information obtained from audits to remain confidential.
- Performed a first reading of an amendment to the late night business parking rules. The amendment would standardize hours where no parking is allowed to between 2:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.