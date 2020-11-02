Mauston approves fire service changes with neighboring towns starting in 2021

Mauston and the surrounding communities are changing the structure of fire service in the area, dissolving the association between the towns and instead entering into individual contracts for fire service.

The Mauston Common Council approved the change during a meeting Oct. 27. The council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Townships Rural Fire Association and individual contracts with six municipalities.

The Townships Rural Fire Association members include the municipalities of Lemonweir, Lindina, Marion, Seven Mile Creek and Summit, though Mauston is also offering a contract to Lisbon.

According to the terms of the memorandum of understanding, the Townships Rural Fire Association is dissolved by the request of the member municipalities. Mauston will assume the payment for $66,568 for a vehicle owned by the association with an outstanding balance, and Mauston will pay the membership municipalities a one-time $10,000 payment. The payment will be divided among the municipalities at their own discretion.

In return, the city of Mauston acquires full ownership of all vehicles previously owned jointly by the Townships Rural Fire Association and each membership municipality will sign a two-year contract with Mauston for fire services.

