Mauston approves fire service changes with neighboring towns starting in 2021

Mauston and the surrounding communities are changing the structure of fire service in the area, dissolving the association between the towns and instead entering into individual contracts for fire service.
The Mauston Common Council approved the change during a meeting Oct. 27. The council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Townships Rural Fire Association and individual contracts with six municipalities.
The Townships Rural Fire Association members include the municipalities of Lemonweir, Lindina, Marion, Seven Mile Creek and Summit, though Mauston is also offering a contract to Lisbon.
According to the terms of the memorandum of understanding, the Townships Rural Fire Association is dissolved by the request of the member municipalities. Mauston will assume the payment for $66,568 for a vehicle owned by the association with an outstanding balance, and Mauston will pay the membership municipalities a one-time $10,000 payment. The payment will be divided among the municipalities at their own discretion.
In return, the city of Mauston acquires full ownership of all vehicles previously owned jointly by the Townships Rural Fire Association and each membership municipality will sign a two-year contract with Mauston for fire services.
Under the terms of each individual contract, the municipalities will pay a yearly fee to Mauston for fire services. Lemonweir will pay $88,005 in 2021 and $90,646 in 2022, Lindina will pay $32,024 in 2021 and $32,985 in 2022, Lisbon will pay $20,131 in 2021 and $20,735 in 2022, Marion will pay $26,565 in 2021 and $27,362 in 2022, Seven Mile Creek will pay $10,933 in 2021 and $11,261 in 2022, and Summit will pay $9,171 in 2021 and $9,446 in 2022.
In addition to the yearly fees paid to Mauston, each municipality will pay a $100 hourly fee for each truck which is mobilized to respond to a fire call and an hourly rate for each of the fire fighters who are dispatched for a fire call.
The contracts will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021 and last through Dec. 31, 2022.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved a payment request from Gerke Excavating in the amount of $535,237.69. The pay request is the first pay request from the South Union Lift Station project. Director of Public Works Rob Nelson told the council there have been “no hitches” in the project, and the station is running well.
- Approved payment of vouchers in the amount of $165,287.51.
- Reported the filing of one formal complaint about trick-or-treating on Halloween due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Mayor Dennis Nielsen announced that he is looking for applicants to serve on several committees. If interested, contact Nielsen or City Administrator Randy Reeg.
