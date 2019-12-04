Over the next five years, the city of Mauston hopes to buy new squad cars for police, complete water and sewer projects, and replace park equipment, among other projects.
To realize their ambitions, Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg created a Capital Plan for the next five years of spending and funding, which the Mauston Common Council adopted at a meeting Nov. 26.
“This is a plan, not a budget, it’s subject to change,” Reeg said. “We need to project forward at least five years what spending will be.”
The plan lays out the capital projects for each year from 2020 through 2024. In 2020, the city is planning to retrofit city hall, take on a $1 million sewer project for the Union Street lift, purchase two new computers, a manhole tool, a utility truck, a new squad car, perform a study on Lake Decorah, and start a water project on Hess Street.
Similar projects are laid out for each of the next four years, along with potential funding sources and debt management.
“These are things we think we need to buy within the next five years… and moving forward, each year it will update on a rolling basis,” Reeg said.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Reeg, the plan will help create “natural progressions” in the debt schedule, and will assist in budgeting. However, the plan is non-binding, and subject to change as new projects come up.
The Capital Plan comes after the city discovered earlier this year that they faced a large deficit, including $650,000 in the capital project fund and over $1 million in the equipment replacement fund. Reeg has suggested implementing an extended replacement schedule for equipment, stretching the life of said equipment while also increasing contributions to the funds.
The Mauston Capital Plan is available at Mauston.com/meetings, under the Nov. 26 Finance and Purchasing Committee agenda.
In other action before the council, the council approved the purchase of a replacement truck in the amount of $29,928, and a utility box in the amount of $19,925. The city received a low bid for a 2020 Chevy Silverado regular cab from Kudick Chevrolet, beating out three bids from Rudig Jensen for a 2019 Ford F350, 2019 Ram, and 2020 Ram. The utility box only had one bid, from Monroe Truck Equipment.
The council further approved:
- A one-time allocation of $37,500 for property maintenance and enforcement to use for enforcement issues.
- An operator’s license for Amy Nutter.
- The payment of vouchers in the amount of $204,868.36.
- A resolution ordering a special election for the Municipal Court Judge to be held during the regular spring election, as Judge Mike Taake was appointed to the position mid-term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)