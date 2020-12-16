Mauston approves mini-excavator purchase, auction of dump truck

The city of Mauston approved a plan to auction off a city-owned dump truck and use the funds to purchase a mini-excavator, a move the Public Works Department says will save the city about $160,000.
City Administrator Randy Reeg said during a meeting Dec. 8 that the city anticipates the auction will either cover or come close to covering the cost of the excavator. The city approved the purchase of the mini-excavator from K & L Bobcat at a price of $54,681.74.
The bid from K & L was the low bid, and included a more than $33,000 discount. A second bid from Arinq Equipment Company came in at $59,665.
Although Reeg said the city “anticipates the difference will be zero,” the city approved funding any shortfall from the sale of the dump truck through the equipment replacement fund. Director of Public Works Rob Nelson estimated a replacement dump truck would cost about $160,000, which the city is saving by not replacing the dump truck while purchasing the mini-excavator.
“If he (Nelson) comes up short he’s going to be doing bake sales,” joked Public Works Committee Chairman and Council Member Rick Noe. “If there’s a shortfall, so be it.”
In other Public Works related action, the city approved a request by Gerke Excavating for a time extension on the South Union Lift Station project. Nelson said the extension is purely procedural, as the project is already finished and came in $67,000 under budget.
Rental space
Mauston is looking to rent out space as a means of funding additional revenue streams in 2021. The area includes both agricultural and office space.
The city owns about 40 acres of agricultural space over seven properties, which Mauston will place up for bid for 2021. Previously, the agricultural space was rented by Carl Miller.
Reeg said the city’s agricultural space is unique in that the space is small lots where it can be difficult to bring in farming equipment, but believes there are some potential renters who could make the space work.
The city is also considering renting out space to the Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce in the Public Works building, a move Reeg said would be beneficial to both the city and the chamber.
“The Chamber of Commerce is undertaking some significant organizational changes—including the review and reprioritization of their finances,” Reeg said in a memorandum to Mayor Dennis Nielson. “Rob (Nelson) proposed offering space to the Chamber of Commerce, which would both produce a small revenue stream for the City, and simultaneously help the Chamber reduce a significant amount of overhead.”
The space in the Public Works building came available after Public Works Clerk Val Nelson’s office space was moved to Mauston City Hall.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,933,661.91.
- Approved writing off uncollectable debts in the amount of $3,581.45.
- Thanked Alliant Energy and Public Works for hanging a wreath at the Hatch Library.
- Approved adjusting the wages of the Summer Recreation Director from a salaried position to an hourly position, at a rate of $15.75 per hour.
- Approved the purchase of a hot patch heater box at a price of $15,000.
