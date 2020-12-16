Mauston approves mini-excavator purchase, auction of dump truck

The city of Mauston approved a plan to auction off a city-owned dump truck and use the funds to purchase a mini-excavator, a move the Public Works Department says will save the city about $160,000.

City Administrator Randy Reeg said during a meeting Dec. 8 that the city anticipates the auction will either cover or come close to covering the cost of the excavator. The city approved the purchase of the mini-excavator from K & L Bobcat at a price of $54,681.74.

The bid from K & L was the low bid, and included a more than $33,000 discount. A second bid from Arinq Equipment Company came in at $59,665.

Although Reeg said the city “anticipates the difference will be zero,” the city approved funding any shortfall from the sale of the dump truck through the equipment replacement fund. Director of Public Works Rob Nelson estimated a replacement dump truck would cost about $160,000, which the city is saving by not replacing the dump truck while purchasing the mini-excavator.

“If he (Nelson) comes up short he’s going to be doing bake sales,” joked Public Works Committee Chairman and Council Member Rick Noe. “If there’s a shortfall, so be it.”