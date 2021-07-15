Mauston approves new fire truck, starts positivity initiative

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve developed a ‘Positively Mauston’ pledge,” Reeg said. “I’m sure we’re all aware there’s a real streak of negativity going around the community, and it doesn’t do anybody any good, it’s not positive, and if we don’t check this it could tear the community apart.”

As an initial step Reeg asked members of the Mauston Common Council to sign the pledge, which all members of the council agreed to do. The pledge states the pledgees resolve to, among other items, “To act positively and refrain from spreading gossip, rumors, lies and unsubstantiated information… (to) engage only in civil public discourse; and… to agree to disagree respectfully.”

“It’s time for those of us who are positive about the community and want to see better things to stand up and say it, to say it out loud,” Reeg said.

Reeg indicated the pledge came about following increased examples of negative actions in the community, such as a former city council member allegedly yelling out the front door of a bar at one of the city’s employees and negative comments on social media. Reeg would not identify the people who he alleged had behaved that way.

Those who sign the pledge will receive window clings for display in their house, car or business.