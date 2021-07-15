Mauston approves new fire truck, starts positivity initiative

The city of Mauston approved preliminary steps to acquire a new fire truck in 2022, a measure that is part of the city’s five-year capital plan and is expected to cost between $590,000-$650,000.
Members of the Mauston Common Council July 13 unanimously approved a request from the Police and Fire Commission to begin the acquisition of a new pumper truck for the Mauston Fire Department in 2022.
“Currently we have a projected net cost of $590,000,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “What we’re hearing is it might be closer to $650,000 or so, but we’re hoping to get a USDA grant which will offset the cost of that.”
The replacement truck would replace one of the older trucks in the Mauston fleet, with the outgoing truck bringing back some value for the city in salvage. Reeg said the city will likely purchase the new truck from Pierce Manufacturing, an Appleton based company.
“The plan would be to purchase from Pierce Manufacturing,” Reeg said in a memo to Mayor Dennis Nielsen. “There are a handful of other manufacturers, but Pierce is a Wisconsin company and our other trucks are Pierce.”
Positivity pledge
City Administrator Randy Reeg announced plans for a “Positively Mauston” initiative, aimed at reducing negativity in the community by focusing on acting positively.
“I’ve developed a ‘Positively Mauston’ pledge,” Reeg said. “I’m sure we’re all aware there’s a real streak of negativity going around the community, and it doesn’t do anybody any good, it’s not positive, and if we don’t check this it could tear the community apart.”
As an initial step Reeg asked members of the Mauston Common Council to sign the pledge, which all members of the council agreed to do. The pledge states the pledgees resolve to, among other items, “To act positively and refrain from spreading gossip, rumors, lies and unsubstantiated information… (to) engage only in civil public discourse; and… to agree to disagree respectfully.”
“It’s time for those of us who are positive about the community and want to see better things to stand up and say it, to say it out loud,” Reeg said.
Reeg indicated the pledge came about following increased examples of negative actions in the community, such as a former city council member allegedly yelling out the front door of a bar at one of the city’s employees and negative comments on social media. Reeg would not identify the people who he alleged had behaved that way.
Those who sign the pledge will receive window clings for display in their house, car or business.
“Those of us who want to live in a positive environment can choose who we want to interact with and businesses we want to patronize who believe in positivity,” Reeg said.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved the purchase of extended in-car camera warranties for the Mauston Police Department in the amount of $6,365.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $438,569.04.
- Approved the purchase of land from the county not to exceed $450. The land is in an area where the city was anticipating buying an easement for part of a project involving ditch cleaning and other improvements according to Director of Public Works Rob Nelson, and buying the land will save the city over $500 compared to an easement.
- Performed a first reading of an ordinance removing the limit of 14 days from bed and breakfast stays and instead deferring to the limit from state statutes, which currently has no limit on the length of stays.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.