Mauston approves permit to convert church into vacation rental

The city of Mauston approved a conditional use permit for a former Episcopalian church on Maine Street to be used as a short-term vacation rental.

Members of the Mauston Common Council approved the permit after a public hearing on Feb. 9. The permit was requested by the new owner of the property, Daniel Eller, who says he plans to convert the church into a livable space and then rent the property to groups on Airbnb.

According to Eller, the use of the church as a vacation rental will benefit the city by providing between $1,300 and $1,600 in tax revenue annually, as well as “making practical use of a historic building that might otherwise sit vacant.”

Eller, who lives in Chicago and manages another Airbnb rental in Dell Prairie, has said he will use local companies to clean and fix the property as needed, and will have a local resident agent on call.

“I am very pro-Mauston,” Eller said. “I made many great memories visiting Mauston as (a) kid in the early 90s… I have fond memories of shopping at the Pic’n Save and visiting Jerry at the baseball card shop located in the car wash. The church rental will provide guests with a unique lodging experience and a chance to make their own special memories.”

Fee schedule changes

