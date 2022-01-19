Mauston approves security upgrade for city hall

Mauston City Hall is receiving a security upgrade after the Mauston Common Council approved the installation of security cameras and a door access control system in the building.

Members of the council approved a contract in the amount of $50,787.01 with TCNetworks at a meeting of the Mauston Common Council Jan. 11.

“We attempted procurement last year… but ran into snags (and) pulled the plug,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg, referencing a previously approved bid from 2021 for a camera system.

In the interim the city created a new request for proposal with the help of IT experts and based on the requests of staff and Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch, and then hosted the two previous bidders and a third company who showed interest at city hall for an open house tour of the building.

“We left it open to them to tell us where cameras should be based on their expertise,” Reeg said.

After the open house the city received bids from TCNetworks and Heartland Business Systems. The TCNetworks bid of $50,787.01 was nearly half the cost of the other bid.