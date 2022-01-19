Mauston approves security upgrade for city hall

Mauston City Hall is receiving a security upgrade after the Mauston Common Council approved the installation of security cameras and a door access control system in the building.
Members of the council approved a contract in the amount of $50,787.01 with TCNetworks at a meeting of the Mauston Common Council Jan. 11.
“We attempted procurement last year… but ran into snags (and) pulled the plug,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg, referencing a previously approved bid from 2021 for a camera system.
In the interim the city created a new request for proposal with the help of IT experts and based on the requests of staff and Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch, and then hosted the two previous bidders and a third company who showed interest at city hall for an open house tour of the building.
“We left it open to them to tell us where cameras should be based on their expertise,” Reeg said.
After the open house the city received bids from TCNetworks and Heartland Business Systems. The TCNetworks bid of $50,787.01 was nearly half the cost of the other bid.
Jason Tyson, engineer and part owner of TCNetworks, said the company will be able to provide both the camera system of 32 cameras and door access control, with seven doors inside the building receiving upgrades to a card fob system.
The system comes with support for two years, including lens cleaning and training new employees on the system, but continued support after two years would require a new contract.
According to Tyson, the security system could be scaled at a later date to add additional cameras and door access controls for other buildings in the city on the same system, and could also support the installation of street cameras.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,611,981.69.
- Approved a new Class B Malt Beverage Retail License for J & C China Buffet.
- Approved a signal agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
- Approved spending up to $15,000 for city hall flooring.
- Approved knoxbox exceptions for Royal Bank and Sandridge.
- Swore in new Mauston Deputy Clerk Nicole Lyddy.
