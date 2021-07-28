Mauston Area Municipal Court creates separate juvenile court dates for school year

Mauston Area Municipal Court is adding a day specifically for juveniles to the court calendar as the new school year begins, a change Judge Mike Taake says will allow programs to help juveniles see an increased success rate.
During his quarterly report to the Mauston Common Council July 27, Taake said the court will reserve the third Tuesday of the month starting in September and running through May for juvenile court.
“It will give us a little more time with the juveniles rather than saving for the end of the adult court,” Taake said.
According to Taake, the addition of a juvenile court day will allow the court to solve some capacity issues, with juvenile cases again being placed on the docket the same day as adult cases during the summer months when less juvenile citations are issued.
“We’re making some progress,” Taake said. “Kids are getting back into school, kids are graduating, but hopefully having this juvenile court will allow even more success.”
The court collected $57,806 in fines and fees during the second quarter of 2021 from 353 new citations. Taake said Mauston retained $38,942. of the total money received by the court, with the remaining money going to New Lisbon, Necedah, Germantown and Lyndon Station.
“It’s been packed in here,” Taake said. “More and more people are getting out and more and more people are doing bad things, and our good guys are catching the bad guys.”
Increased police calls
Mauston Police Chief Michael Zilisch said, during his monthly report to the Mauston Common Council, he estimated the Mauston Police Department responded to several hundred more calls for service in June compared to this time last year.
“We’re considerably up from last year,” Zilisch said. “Which makes complete sense considering I have a full staff.”
According to statistics provided by Zilisch, the department has responded to an additional 200 to 300 calls for service compared to last year, with the difference coming from increased traffic stops allowed by having a full staff, building checks and greater proactivity by the department.
Mauston police issued 240 total traffic warnings in June and 106 citations on 301 violations. Police also responded to 1,314 incidents in June, including 489 building checks, 33 responses for suspicious persons, 28 medical emergencies, 20 welfare checks, 17 animal complaints, 16 property crimes, 16 juvenile investigations and 16 crash investigations.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $581,112.
- Approved writing off an uncollectible debt in the amount of $620.
- Performed a first reading of an ordinance that re-zones a portion of the East Business Park from planned business to general industrial.
- Performed a second reading and approved an ordinance deferring to state statute regarding the length of permissible stays at bed and breakfast establishments.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.