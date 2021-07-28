Mauston Area Municipal Court creates separate juvenile court dates for school year

Mauston Area Municipal Court is adding a day specifically for juveniles to the court calendar as the new school year begins, a change Judge Mike Taake says will allow programs to help juveniles see an increased success rate.

During his quarterly report to the Mauston Common Council July 27, Taake said the court will reserve the third Tuesday of the month starting in September and running through May for juvenile court.

“It will give us a little more time with the juveniles rather than saving for the end of the adult court,” Taake said.

According to Taake, the addition of a juvenile court day will allow the court to solve some capacity issues, with juvenile cases again being placed on the docket the same day as adult cases during the summer months when less juvenile citations are issued.

“We’re making some progress,” Taake said. “Kids are getting back into school, kids are graduating, but hopefully having this juvenile court will allow even more success.”

The court collected $57,806 in fines and fees during the second quarter of 2021 from 353 new citations. Taake said Mauston retained $38,942. of the total money received by the court, with the remaining money going to New Lisbon, Necedah, Germantown and Lyndon Station.