The annual visit of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is one of the highlights of the season in Mauston, and this year’s visit might be extra special as the city will try to break the Guinness World record for the most people caroling.
According to a press release, visitors stopping by the railroad tracks at the corner of Division Street and Tremont Street in Mauston are asked to stick around after the train departs to break into song. The city will aim to break the Guinness World Record for most people caroling. The record is currently held by the Friends of Portsmouth, who had 1,880 people caroling in Portsmouth, Ohio on Dec. 15,2018.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits Mauston each December as part of its mission to raise awareness of food insecurity in North America, raising millions of dollars in donations and donating millions of pounds of foods to food pantries.
The 2018 train visit had over 3,000 attendees, making the world record a definite possibility.
“The Greater Mauston Tourism Association (GMTA) members thought ‘How can we leverage the gathering to make this event even more fun and inviting?’” said Karen Hedbloom in a press release. “’That’s when the idea of breaking a record for caroling came to mind… The GMTA’s goal is to reach at least 2,000 participants, though it won’t be an easy task.’”
To break the record, organizers are asking participants to pre-register for the event starting Dec. 1 on Eventbrite. Registrants will receive a ticket and a downloadable songbook. Registering is important, as each ticket will be scanned by a volunteer during the event, and those without tickets will not count as participating towards the record.
“Guinness World Records requires many steps of proof and we intend to meet all of them,” said Event Chair Vicki Wards.
Once the train finishes the concert and departs for its next stop, the preregistered participants will break into groups of 50. Each group, led by a steward and official conductor, will then go door-to-door to 10 homes on Division Street, Tremont Street, and Elm Street, where they will sing a Christmas Carol.
For more information on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train or the attempt to break the world record, visit the Greater Mauston Tourism Association’s Facebook, Mauston.com, or call Mary Hudack at 608-747-2042.
