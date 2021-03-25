Mauston City Council candidates share views before spring election

I am asking for your support to become District 3 Alderperson because I believe all community members deserve to have their voices heard. As we stand together, we will work as a community to build and effectively utilize our local resources, maximize taxpayer dollars and support employment growth.

I am open-minded and flexible; making final decisions based on hearing multiple points of view. This will assist in honoring our roots and continuing to build on the foundation of making Mauston stronger for our future generations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for your consideration and support.

District 5

In District 5, Alderperson Steve Leavitt was defeated by Sarah Wilke and Donna McGinley in the spring primary. Leavitt served four terms as an alderperson.

WILKE: I’m passionate about being part of the solution to make Mauston the best place to live, work, and enjoy for everyone.

I’m the right person for the job because my life is tied to the heart of Mauston. I know that my commonsense leadership approach can help to improve our quality of living here and push Mauston in the right direction. If elected, my goal is to protect, improve and sustain the way of life we have come to enjoy living in Mauston.