Mauston City Council candidates share views before spring election

The city of Mauston has four positions up for election this spring, with two of the seats contested. The election is April 6, and voting can be done in person at the Mauston Fire Station, 432 Hickory St., Mauston, or by absentee ballot.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-847-6676.
Each of the candidates for a contested seat were asked to provide information on their qualifications and ideas for implementation if elected or re-elected.
Responses may have been edited for length, style or clarity.
District 1
In District 1 Alderperson Dennis Emery is seeking re-election and is running unopposed.
District 3
In District 3 Alderperson Katie Steinke is seeking re-election. Steinke, the incumbent, is challenged by Leanna Hagen.
STEINKE: Alderperson Steinke did not respond to requests for comment prior to the print deadline. Additional information will be added to the online version of the article if a response is received.
HAGEN: My name is Leanna Hagen and I am running for District 3 Alder.
As a daughter, granddaughter, and niece I was raised in this community and now, as a mother, I am proud to raise our family here and call Mauston home.
I am asking for your support to become District 3 Alderperson because I believe all community members deserve to have their voices heard. As we stand together, we will work as a community to build and effectively utilize our local resources, maximize taxpayer dollars and support employment growth.
I am open-minded and flexible; making final decisions based on hearing multiple points of view. This will assist in honoring our roots and continuing to build on the foundation of making Mauston stronger for our future generations.
Thank you for your consideration and support.
District 5
In District 5, Alderperson Steve Leavitt was defeated by Sarah Wilke and Donna McGinley in the spring primary. Leavitt served four terms as an alderperson.
WILKE: I’m passionate about being part of the solution to make Mauston the best place to live, work, and enjoy for everyone.
I’m the right person for the job because my life is tied to the heart of Mauston. I know that my commonsense leadership approach can help to improve our quality of living here and push Mauston in the right direction. If elected, my goal is to protect, improve and sustain the way of life we have come to enjoy living in Mauston.
I plan to protect our neighborhoods by supporting our local police, fire, and ambulance services in the city. It is imperative that they have access to all the proper training and equipment necessary to do their job.
I plan to protect our taxpayers by practicing fiscal responsibility in all facets of our local government. Let’s keep taxes affordable for everyone.
I plan to protect our Main Street. Let’s put Mauston back on the map for small businesses by supporting the current businesses and welcoming entrepreneurs and new business as well.
I plan to protect our seniors by working together to have more affordable taxes so that seniors can stay in their homes longer. I am eager to work with our schools to create intergenerational opportunities for our community to connect.
MCGINLEY: Donna McGinley has resided in Ward 5 for 41 years.
I am an active volunteer in the community in areas of food insecurity, elder needs and services, emergency medical service, and substance abuse. I am an active member of Peace Presbyterian Church.
As an alderperson on Mauston City Council, I will seek to understand issues before the council in order to develop informed decisions that will positively impact Mauston citizens. Areas of concern include safe, affordable housing, accessible green space, and affordable access to the internet.
District 7
In District 7 Alderperson Jim Allaby is seeking re-election. Allaby is running unopposed.