Baseball, apple pie, and… mosquitoes? Perhaps for not much longer, as Mauston is considering moving youth baseball from Marchowski Park to Jones Park.
“Park and rec came up with the idea of moving youth baseball,” Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “(Marchowski Park) is wet, has a lot of mosquitoes… it made sense to put the two fields next to each other.”
Reeg noted the move has to go to the full common council as it would create another municipal facility. To start, the city is going to install fencing around Jones Park at a cost of $3,150. The amount was approved by the council at an Oct. 8 meeting.
Director of Public Works Rob Nelson said the move would not have an effect on the budget, as the funds are coming from leftover rec money.
“One hundred percent yes,” said council member Katie Steinke. “Marchowski is bad.”
Fire and police
Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch reported police “continue to stay busy” as fall gets underway.
The department participated in an active shooter tabletop exercise during the first week of October, with representatives from local EMS, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Western Technical College, New Lisbon Correctional Institute, Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center, Juneau County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the New Lisbon, Mauston, aand Royall School Districts.
The exercise was designed to replicate an incident involving an active shooter. Zilisch estimated the exercise had about 50 participants. The department is scheduled for a live exercise in June 2020.
Mauston Fire has moved into the new fire station on South Hickory Street.
The troubled build broke ground June 2018, with numerous delays and issues popping up since construction began. Construction was initially scheduled for completion April 30.
The city has kept open the option to pursue damages against Altmann Construction for the problems and delays with the fire station.
“We’re daily watching the station,” Fire Chief Kim Hale said. “We’re in the station, moving piece by piece, trying to get things organized by next Thursday.”
The fire station is hosting Business after Five on Oct. 17.
Other business
In other business before the council, the council:
- Approved new operator’s licenses for Tanner Vodvarka, Karen Hadley, Gina Commings, and Nicole Bellock.
- Approved a temporary operator’s license for Jordan Wilke for Business After Five at the Mauston Fire Station Oct. 17.
- Approved a temporary retailer’s licence “class B” malt beverage for the Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce for Business After Five at the Mauston Fire Station Oct. 17.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,067,343.93.
