The city of Mauston voted Aug. 13 to approve the lease of property to Verizon Wireless and Alliant Energy.
Verizon Wireless will lease a water tower from the city starting at a term of $1,200 per month. Every five years the rent will increase by 15 percent, or three percent per year.
Under the terms of the initial negotiations, the city would have paid $500 in damages every time Verizon requested access to the tower and was unable to access the tower the same day. City administrator Randy Reeg said they agreed to strike that language, but kept in a clause that requires Verizon to pay damages of $100 if they ask for access to the tower after business hours more than once per month.
Alliant Energy requested three easements for underground electric at Lion’s Park/Division St., Murphy’s Park/Monroe St., and Treml Drive, with the Treml Drive location also used for communication.
Reeg said Alliant is upgrading electrical systems at the requested locations, and the company needs to set three boxes on the land. While the city would have granted the easement, due to liability issues the city will instead lease the property to Alliant for one dollar.
In other business before the council, the council:
Approved a rehab project for the Well #5 chemical room in the amount of $5,206.70.
Approved new operator’s licenses for Garrett Neve, Kimberly Lyons, Bonnie Tully, and Melissa Baron.
Approved an operator’s license renewal for Jessica Casteel.
Approved vouchers in the amount of $247,301.14.
Approved the application for a grant to continue the shared ride taxi program in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)