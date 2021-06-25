Mauston council tune wage scale, ready for implementation in 2022

The city of Mauston adopted the final pieces of a new standardized wage scale for all municipal employees as the city readies to move employees to the new plan starting in 2022.

Members of the Mauston Common Council voted unanimously at a meeting June 22 to approve three evaluation forms for non-management positions, manager positions with Human Resources and program managers, and to update education levels and job descriptions. The council tabled a resolution to set policy to determine how evaluation score correlates to wage steps but approved a resolution to handle the transition of employees at a partial step to the new wage scale.

The city ordered a study in August 2020 which looked at wage data from similar communities. From that data a scale was created for each position in the municipality. After numerous tweaks and adjustments, the council in January adopted the scale to go into effect in 2022.