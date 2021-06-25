Mauston council tune wage scale, ready for implementation in 2022

The city of Mauston adopted the final pieces of a new standardized wage scale for all municipal employees as the city readies to move employees to the new plan starting in 2022.
Members of the Mauston Common Council voted unanimously at a meeting June 22 to approve three evaluation forms for non-management positions, manager positions with Human Resources and program managers, and to update education levels and job descriptions. The council tabled a resolution to set policy to determine how evaluation score correlates to wage steps but approved a resolution to handle the transition of employees at a partial step to the new wage scale.
The city ordered a study in August 2020 which looked at wage data from similar communities. From that data a scale was created for each position in the municipality. After numerous tweaks and adjustments, the council in January adopted the scale to go into effect in 2022.
Employees in the city will be placed on one of the 33 steps in the scale based on a variety of factors, including duration of employment and performance. Once the scale goes into effect employees will receive a zero-step increase for below average performance, one-step for an average performance, two steps for above average and three steps for exceptional. At step 22 and above, employees will receive zero steps for below average, one step for average and above average, and two steps for exceptional. Each year employees will also get a cost of living increase and the scale caps out at step 33.
As part of implementing the new scale, the city approved evaluation forms which monitor job performance, safety and risk management, image and reputation, and working relationships, along with rating how individuals progressed on goals they set for the evaluation period.
“Our performance evaluations mirror a traditional report card you would achieve in school, with exceptional performance earning a 4, above average earning a 3, average earning a 2, below average earning a 1, and unacceptable earning 0,” wrote Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg in a memorandum dated June 17.
Reeg suggested the council should use a composite score ranking to determine which evaluation scores would correlate with each wage step, but the council decided to table the issue until seeing how the evaluation process plays out.
The council voted to adopt moving employees who are currently compensated in between steps on the new wage scale at less than 50% of the next step to count as the lower step, and those over 50% to count as the higher step.
“Clearly there is no perfect way to handle this, and there will be some winners and some losers, no matter what percentile breaking points you choose,” Reeg said. “The good news is that it’s a one-time problem that we only need to address the first time we transition to the step program.”
Under the new wage program each step on the scale represents an about 1.25% increase in salary, so in the first year individuals that fall under the 50% cutoff will see a smaller wage increase than those making over the 50% cutoff. Once the system is implemented and after the first year no individuals will fall between steps, and new hires will be placed on one of the wage steps based on qualifications.
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved a bid of $86,500 for an ossuary from Eickhof.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $277,509.25.
- Approved a final pay request to Altmann Construction for the new fire station in the amount of $1,394.60.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.