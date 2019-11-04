A Mauston man died in a house fire early Saturday morning.
According to a statement from Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch, the Mauston Police, Fire Department, and Mauston Area Ambulance responded to a structure fire on Prairie Street in Mauston at about 5 a.m. Nov. 2.
The Mauston Fire Department extinguished the fire. After the fire was out, crews located a deceased adult male inside one of the structures on the property.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation assisting the Mauston Police Department with the case.
Responding agencies included the Mauston Police Department, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, the Juneau County Sheriff's Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
