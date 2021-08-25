Mauston fire, police calls up compared to last year

The Mauston Police Department and Fire Department are seeing increased calls for service compared to the same period last year, according to their chiefs.

Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch provided an update on police department statistics to the Mauston Common Council Aug. 24. Zilisch said the department received 1351 calls for service in July 2021, an increase of about 50 from July 2020, while the department also issued 77 traffic citations, a decrease of 112 from the same time last year.

“(Citations are) significantly down from last year,” Zilisch said. “It has to do with exchange of personnel, learning everything at once.”

Zilisch said the recently hired police officers have been doing well and training is progressing quickly, and officers have been making an effort to do more night property checks of buildings and areas where vacant vehicles are located.

Fire Chief Kim Hale said the city had 11 calls for service, but numbers for the department are up significantly from last year.

“We’ve had more grass fires than last year, but it’s just everything,” Hale said. “It just seems like it’s a bad year in a lot of places, whether it’s just because people can get out a little bit more, everything else is turning into that.”