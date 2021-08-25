Mauston fire, police calls up compared to last year

The Mauston Police Department and Fire Department are seeing increased calls for service compared to the same period last year, according to their chiefs.
Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch provided an update on police department statistics to the Mauston Common Council Aug. 24. Zilisch said the department received 1351 calls for service in July 2021, an increase of about 50 from July 2020, while the department also issued 77 traffic citations, a decrease of 112 from the same time last year.
“(Citations are) significantly down from last year,” Zilisch said. “It has to do with exchange of personnel, learning everything at once.”
Zilisch said the recently hired police officers have been doing well and training is progressing quickly, and officers have been making an effort to do more night property checks of buildings and areas where vacant vehicles are located.
Fire Chief Kim Hale said the city had 11 calls for service, but numbers for the department are up significantly from last year.
“We’ve had more grass fires than last year, but it’s just everything,” Hale said. “It just seems like it’s a bad year in a lot of places, whether it’s just because people can get out a little bit more, everything else is turning into that.”
The department has reached the about 130 mark for calls for service between the Mauston area and mutual aid calls, Hale said, which is around the same number of calls the department received for the entirety of last year.
“The average has been 136 (yearly), for three years,” Hale said.
New voting machines
Mauston will order new voting machines within the next month, a project originally planned for 2023 but moved up to coincide with the hiring of a new deputy clerk at the end of the calendar year.
City Administrator Randy Reeg said the last year the city can use the current voting machines are 2022, but the city is prioritizing the purchase so the new clerk does not have to learn the current machines for one year before having to learn a new set of voting machines.
According to Mauston Clerk Diane Kropiwka, the city is looking at two Dominion voting machines to replace the equipment that will go out of date, with one machine a combination tabulator and ballot creation machine and the other a touchscreen machine. Both machines would allow for greater accessibility for disabled individuals.
Although the city will not make a decision on which machines to order until September, initial estimates indicate the cost will be about $11,500 with additional yearly costs of about $1,000. Reeg said the city has been preparing for the cost and there will be no issue with moving the purchase up a year.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council: