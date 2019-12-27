Mauston High School Donation Days brings gifts to 118 Juneau County kids

This year 118 children in Juneau County will have something under the tree due to the efforts of Mauston High School students.

Students in Edward Powless’ Technical Writing Class handed out gently used toys, books, stuffed animals, and more Dec. 20 at the Mile Bluff Community Room to families in need for Mauston High School’s Donation Days for the Holidays. The event was scheduled to last three hours, but all the gifts were claimed in 37 minutes.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, students created this project via business letters to local business, marketing (and) advertising their project, and working in and out of school to collect items,” Powless said.

The students established drop boxes at various locations throughout Mauston while also soliciting donations from businesses.

“Every business we contacted said yes,” Mauston High School student Gage Kobylski said.

Along with donations from community members, Family Dollar donated $300 of new toys to the project. Once items were collected, the students inventoried, prepared, and wrapped the gifts to get them ready for distribution to Juneau County families.

“It’s important to give back to the community,” said Mauston High School senior Vinny Matson.