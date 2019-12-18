Mauston holding final pay request for fire station

The city of Mauston is currently unwilling to pay a final pay request to Altmann Construction as part of an ongoing dispute over the construction of the new fire station.

The Mauston Common Council declined to take action on Altmann Construction pay request number 13A in the amount of $110,911.46 at a Dec. 10 meeting. The city will revisit the pay request in a future meeting.

“This is the last request except some retainage,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “Due to the status of some issues (my) recommendation is to not approve the request.”

The project suffered from numerous delays, with construction originally scheduled to finish in the spring. Among the issues observed by city officials was cracking in the floor. Fire personnel began moving into the building in October, with the grand opening held in November.

“(We are) refusing payment for 13A until further notice,” said Mayor Brian McGuire.

Board member Dennis Nielson noted that the engineering consulting firm for the city, MSA Engineering, has not offered final sign off on the project.