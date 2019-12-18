Mauston holding final pay request for fire station

The city of Mauston is currently unwilling to pay a final pay request to Altmann Construction as part of an ongoing dispute over the construction of the new fire station.
The Mauston Common Council declined to take action on Altmann Construction pay request number 13A in the amount of $110,911.46 at a Dec. 10 meeting. The city will revisit the pay request in a future meeting.
“This is the last request except some retainage,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “Due to the status of some issues (my) recommendation is to not approve the request.”
The project suffered from numerous delays, with construction originally scheduled to finish in the spring. Among the issues observed by city officials was cracking in the floor. Fire personnel began moving into the building in October, with the grand opening held in November.
“(We are) refusing payment for 13A until further notice,” said Mayor Brian McGuire.
Board member Dennis Nielson noted that the engineering consulting firm for the city, MSA Engineering, has not offered final sign off on the project.
The city broke ground on the station in June 2018. Since April the city has kept open the option of pursuing damages against Altmann for the delays and issues with the station.
Highway project
Director of Public Works Rob Nelson provided an update for the members of the common council on the status of the pending construction on Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82.
According to Nelson, the project will begin in 2021 and last through 2023. Roundabouts will be installed at the exit from the interstate to facilitate better traffic flow.
“It’s pretty typical state of Wisconsin design for interchanges,” Nelson said.
Starting in 2021, construction will begin on bypass routes and median bridges. In 2022 the eastbound lanes and Highway 82 will be completed up to Commercial Street. The project will complete in 2023 with the westbound lanes and project clean up.
“I, for one, am ready for it,” said McGuire.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
Presented a certificate of appreciation to Shan Bloomer of Croell Concrete for concrete mixing.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,182,317.57.
- Approved the 2020 Fund 280 Taxi Operating Budget.
- Cancelled the Dec. 24, 2019 council meeting.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.