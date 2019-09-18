Wine lovers will once again have the opportunity to stroll through the streets of Mauston enjoying their favorite vino.
The Greater Mauston Chamber of Commerce, WRJC, and the Bank of Mauston are bringing back the Fall Wine Walk for a sixth year from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20 in downtown Mauston.
Tickets cost $25 and are available now at 4 Seasons Floral & Gifts, The Company Hair, The Designer’s Touch, McKinney’s Home Décor, the Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce, WRJC, and both the main branch and downtown branch of the Bank of Mauston. The event has a limit of 300 tickets available.
“It brings a lot of people to the area,” said Chamber Executive Director Mary Hudack. “People can come downtown and see what Mauston has to offer.”
The event is for adults 21 years of age and older, with identification checked at registration. Registration begins at The Designer’s Touch, 101 E. State St., Mauston, at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 20. Each registrant will receive a ticket, a wristband, a booklet with each location, and a souvenir wine glass.
Each of the 15 stops on the Wine Walk will have food to go with the wine. Hudack said every food vendor featured at the Wine Walk is from Juneau County, and all of the 28 wines featured during the walk are Wisconsin wines.
Proceeds from this year’s Wine Walk will benefit the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation.
Jeanette Williamson pours Tera Tobin a glass of wine from the Von Klaus Winery and Tasting Haus in Baraboo at the Hatch Public Library on Friday. The library was one of several downtown Mauston businesses open during the wine walk.
Arvid Larsen, second from left, and Diana Hobson of DnA Vinters from La Crosse showcased their wine at Phillips Health Mart during the wine walk in downtown Mauston on Friday.
The streets in downtown Mauston were busy during Friday's wine walk. Many patrons went from business to business sampling wines and meeting local business owners.
Hollie and Brian Slater of Mill Haven Foods featured a large spread of food at McKinney's Home Decorating store during the 2016 fall wine walk in Mauston.
The skies in Mauston turned bright orange under a beautiful sunset on Friday night as the city was alive with the annual wine walk.
The skies in Mauston turned bright orange under a beautiful sunset on Friday night as the city was alive with the annual wine walk.
“We sit down each year and talk about who we want to give the funds to,” Hudack said. “I had breast cancer this year, and I couldn’t be more excited for the funds to (benefit) the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation.”
The walk takes place all along downtown Mauston on State Street, from the strip mall at the corner of Union and State to Castle Rock Dental and Two Sister’s Event Center. Hudack said the event will proceed rain or shine.
“It’s a chance for friends and family to get together and enjoy some wine and each other’s company,” Hudack said.
For a full list of locations and food vendors, or for more information, call 608-847-4142 or visit the Wine Walk’s Facebook page by searching 6th Annual Mauston's Wine Walk.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
