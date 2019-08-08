The Juneau County Fair is back in Mauston for its 154th iteration. Held Aug. 11-18 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1001 Division St., Mauston, this year’s theme is “Something to Crow About.”
Events begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 with the junior and open dog show, followed by junior face-to-face conference judging of exhibits, the junior and open rabbit show, and the junior dog agility show from Aug 12-14.
The fair’s opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. Entertainment begins immediately after the opening ceremony with a rodeo pre-show at 6:30, followed by the Three Hills P.R.C.A. Rodeo Grandstand Show at 7:30 p.m. Rodeo ticket prices cost $12 for adults and $8 for children 6-12 in advance, and $15 for adults and $10 for children 6-12 at the gate. Children age five and under are free.
Each grandstand show, which includes the Three Hills P.R.C.A. Rodeo on Aug. 14 and 15, Maggie Mae and the Heartland Country Band on Aug. 16, the ranch rodeo on Aug. 16, the auto and truck demolition derby on Aug. 17, the draft horse pull on Aug. 17, and the combine and minivans demolition derby on Aug. 18, sells tickets individually or offer a wristband which grants access to each of the shows. The wristbands cost $45 for adults, and $35 for children age 6-12.
This year’s theme of “Something to Crow About” will be prevalent in the fair parade at noon Aug. 18.
A full fair schedule of events is available at juneaucountyfair.com/scheduleofevents.
The midway and fun zone is open Aug. 14-18, with a 5 day wristband available for $45, or individual day access available for $10 Aug. 14 and 18 and $15 Aug. 15-17. There will be no carnival rides or games this year.
“We were notified (early July) that our carnival would not be honoring their contract with the Juneau County Fair,” said Heidi Finucan, President of the Juneau County Fair Board. “Despite our best efforts, we could not find another traditional carnival at such a short notice for this year.”
Instead of carnival rides and games, the fair will offer paint ball, rock climbing walls, obstacle courses, jousting, bounce houses, and a bungee trampoline. Finucan said the reduced price for access to the fun zone and midway Aug. 14 and 18 is due to less attractions being available on those days.
“We appreciate the support we have received so far,” said Finucan. “While this was not our plan, we have had many willing to step up and help us create a solution. … We look forward to celebrating an old Fashioned Juneau County Fair.”
Admission to the fair and parking is free of cost. For more information, visit juneaucountyfair.com, search Juneau County Fair-Wisconsin on Facebook, or call 608-547-2426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)