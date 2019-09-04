The Mauston Kmart is set to become one of the casualties of a massive set of Kmart store closures. The announcement of the closure marks the third round of closures for Sears and Kmart since the beginning of August.
Sears and Kmart in early August announced plans to close 21 Sears and five Kmart stores nationwide by October, though none of the closures affected Wisconsin locations. A second set of closings reported at the end of August revealed that about 100 additional Kmart and Sears stores would close by December, if not earlier.
The company further informed the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development in mid-August that the Waupaca Kmart location would close in November. Another announcement over Labor Day weekend by Kmart revealed plans to shutter the Mauston, Racine, and Ripon Kmart locations. Kmart did not set a closure date for any of the three stores.
Currently there are five Kmarts in Wisconsin, with locations open in Mauston, Racine, Ripon, Waupaca, and Kenosha. The Kenosha location will be the only Kmart left in Wisconsin in 2020 under current closure plans.
The scheduled closing of the Mauston Kmart follows the closure of the Mauston Shopko in 2019, which was part of a set of closures that cut the Shopko presence in Wisconsin in more than half.
“This Kmart has always done very well,” Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire said. “We felt somewhat insulated, but knew the way the corporate organization was going we were also vulnerable, as all of them are.”
McGuire said the closure will leave “a hole in the local economy,” but because the closure is a private transaction there is nothing the city can do to hold off the closure.
“We inquired if there was anything we can do to change their mind, but we were informed by the time it gets to this point it’s a done deal,” McGuire said. “We’re disappointed in the decision, and know we need to find something to fill that location.”
The building is not in a TIF district, so McGuire said the city would be unable to offer financial incentives to a replacement. However, McGuire said the city will discuss a recruitment process to try to entice another company to fill the hole left by Kmart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)