Mauston launches redesigned website

The city of Mauston launched a new website in October with the aim of providing additional online services to residents and visitors while making navigation easier.
“The old one was a little update, but the new one… will give us the ability to do more transactions remotely, more smart forms… make payments online,” Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “It’s in a continued effort towards pandemic response, customer responsiveness and just a fresh update.”
Using smart forms, instead of going on line and printing off an application for renting the park, those wishing to rent the park could fill out the form online, submit it and have it go directly to the relevant personnel at the city. The introduction of online payments and things like smart forms should streamline operations for both the city and those who wish to conduct business with the city, according to Reeg.
Although Reeg said the website is still a work in progress, the city is committed to continuing to update the services.
“It’s mostly visual, but it has the virtual government component that we’ll continue to develop over time,” Reeg said. “That was one of the big goals, but it’ll take time to get there.”
With the change to the new website some links from services like Google are no longer working, which Reeg said the city is working on fixing.
“If people find information that needs to be updated or links that are broken, please let us know,” Reeg said. “It was a quick turnaround to get the new one launched, there will be glitches, but we’ll be working on it constantly until it’s a good product.”
The initiative to rebuild the website took around eight weeks and cost the city $8,700, which the city paid for using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act signed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The old one was tired and outdated, so it gave us a fresh look, better navigation, the ability to do things virtually,” Reeg said. “It will be better designed for mobile devices as well.”
Residents can visit the new website at mauston.com.
