Mauston launches redesigned website

The city of Mauston launched a new website in October with the aim of providing additional online services to residents and visitors while making navigation easier.

“The old one was a little update, but the new one… will give us the ability to do more transactions remotely, more smart forms… make payments online,” Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “It’s in a continued effort towards pandemic response, customer responsiveness and just a fresh update.”

Using smart forms, instead of going on line and printing off an application for renting the park, those wishing to rent the park could fill out the form online, submit it and have it go directly to the relevant personnel at the city. The introduction of online payments and things like smart forms should streamline operations for both the city and those who wish to conduct business with the city, according to Reeg.

Although Reeg said the website is still a work in progress, the city is committed to continuing to update the services.

“It’s mostly visual, but it has the virtual government component that we’ll continue to develop over time,” Reeg said. “That was one of the big goals, but it’ll take time to get there.”