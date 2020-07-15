Mauston lifts E. Coli advisory for Lake Decorah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A water quality advisory for high levels of Escherichia coli, or E. Coli, in Mauston’s Lake Decorah has been lifted as the water quality has once again returned to safe levels.

Mauston issued the advisory for E. Coli on June 16, warning residents and visitors to avoid swimming or ingesting lake water.

“When E. Coli reaches a certain level, a beach or public access is then closed to protect the public,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said in a press release. “It is always important to never drink water from a waterway, watch small children, and wash hands before eating. For those that choose to continue to fish, wash hands thoroughly after handling fish.”

Reeg said over the last month the city has tested the water multiple times, and the most recent round of testing came back at safe levels for all eight locations on the lake tested. Since June 16, Reeg said no one has become sick from the elevated levels of E. Coli in the water.

The city, the Juneau County Health Department, and Juneau County Land Conservation are working together to determine the cause of the elevated levels of E. Coli.