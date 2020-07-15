Mauston lifts E. Coli advisory for Lake Decorah

A water quality advisory for high levels of Escherichia coli, or E. Coli, in Mauston’s Lake Decorah has been lifted as the water quality has once again returned to safe levels.
Mauston issued the advisory for E. Coli on June 16, warning residents and visitors to avoid swimming or ingesting lake water.
“When E. Coli reaches a certain level, a beach or public access is then closed to protect the public,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said in a press release. “It is always important to never drink water from a waterway, watch small children, and wash hands before eating. For those that choose to continue to fish, wash hands thoroughly after handling fish.”
Reeg said over the last month the city has tested the water multiple times, and the most recent round of testing came back at safe levels for all eight locations on the lake tested. Since June 16, Reeg said no one has become sick from the elevated levels of E. Coli in the water.
The city, the Juneau County Health Department, and Juneau County Land Conservation are working together to determine the cause of the elevated levels of E. Coli.
“We have not identified a specific source, but we identified a couple of the tributaries that are flowing in that seemed to be exceptionally high when the levels in the lake were high,” Reeg said. “We put together a work group to see what’s happening up in those tributaries, and those should be the spots to test if those are high.”
According to Reeg, two elevated tests performed over the last month occurred after periods of rainfall, with an investigation into a possible link ongoing. The city is also working to develop testing and response protocols for water quality in the future.
Symptoms of E. Coli include:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Stomach cramps, abdominal pain
- Diarrhea that often is bloody
- Fever of about 100-101 degrees Fahrenheit or 37.7-38.3 Celsius
- General discomfort
- Loss of appetite
- Mild dehydration
Reeg said that it is safe for residents and visitors to resume normal lake activities like swimming and fishing. For more information, visit mauston.com, contact Reeg at 608-847-6676, or email cityadmin@mauston.com.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
