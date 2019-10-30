The city of Mauston is looking into assisting Juneau County with qualifying for a community center.
According to city administrator Randy Reeg at a Mauston Common Council meeting Oct. 22, the county is currently performing a feasibility study on the community center.
“It’s very difficult for the county to qualify for the income qualification,” Reeg said.
Reeg said the city of Mauston automatically qualifies, and as such the city would consider assisting the county as a “pass through.”
“We may hear discussion of the community center on a block grant,” Reeg said. “We would be a conduit, we wouldn’t spend our money.”
Planning for the possible community center is still in the very early initial stages, with no dates attached.
Firefighters praised
Mayor Brian McGuire praised the Mauston Fire Department for their quick response to a call they received during business after 5 at the Mauston Fire Station Oct. 17.
Fire department personnel were paged for a single vehicle crash during the business after 5 event, leading to attendees witnessing the department’s quick response time.
You have free articles remaining.
“We all got to witness the efficiency of the fire department,” McGuire said. “They got the page, we were escorted out of the building… it could not have been more than a minute or two and they were gone.”
Fire Chief Kim Hale said that although the crash was sad, leading to the death of 44-year-old Adam Clough, he was proud of the response time of the department.
“We had that person out of the vehicle and out of the water in 21 minutes from the time of page,” Hale said.
The department is planning a public grand opening of the station and ribbon cutting with flag dedication at 1 p.m. Nov. 9.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved operator’s licenses for Hailey Erickson and Janice Nicholson.
- Approved a temporary amendment to liquor license premises for Carl’s Bright Spot for a cancer benefit Nov. 9.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $249,581.61.
- Approved the appointment of Bill Jones to the Police and Fire Commission.
- Established a 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)