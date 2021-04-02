Mauston man allegedly flees police, crashes into field

A Mauston man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a field while under the influence.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Mauston Police Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a physical disturbance between a male and a female subject at about 11:43 p.m. March 31 at a gas station on Gateway Avenue in Mauston.

During the response, a Mauston police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle attempting to leave the area. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. Following a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a ditch on Welch Prairie Road in the town of Lisbon.

The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Robert Davis of Mauston, ran from the vehicle into a field where he was taken into custody by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Law enforcement are requesting charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation, bail jumping and traffic violations.

