 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mauston man allegedly flees police, crashes into field
0 comments
alert top story

Mauston man allegedly flees police, crashes into field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
iStock

A Mauston man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a field while under the influence.

New Lisbon man charged with drug crimes after crashing into house

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Mauston Police Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a physical disturbance between a male and a female subject at about 11:43 p.m. March 31 at a gas station on Gateway Avenue in Mauston.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Man and woman found sleeping in vehicle in town of Lyndon charged with meth possession

During the response, a Mauston police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle attempting to leave the area. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. Following a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a ditch on Welch Prairie Road in the town of Lisbon.

The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Robert Davis of Mauston, ran from the vehicle into a field where he was taken into custody by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Law enforcement are requesting charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation, bail jumping and traffic violations.

Mauston couple charged for heroin, meth, THC, child neglect and maintaining a drug trafficking place

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: State DPI Superintendent Candidates on Transgender Participation in Sports

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News