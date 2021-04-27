Mauston man arrested for alleged 5th OWI, drug offenses

A Mauston man is facing possible OWI and drug charges after his arrest by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers in Monroe County following a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post, state troopers pulled over James Fitzsimons, 51, of Mauston at about 9:30 p.m. April 25 on Interstate 90 near mile marker 34 for speeding. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper noticed signs of possible impairment.

Following standard field sobriety testing Fitzsimons was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges in the case have not yet been filed in Juneau or Monroe Counties.

