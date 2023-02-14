A Mauston man was arrested in Reedsburg for attempting to deliver prescription drugs.

According to a release from Reedsburg Police Department chief Patrick Cummings, 34-year-old Anthony Freng was arrested during the evening of Feb. 13 on multiple charges after attempting to deliver his prescription medications and resisting arrest.

The department responded to a call at 7:41 p.m. reporting that Freng was attempting to deliver pills in the 1000 block of East Main Street in the city. Freng left the area prior to police arrival, prompting a search in which he was located in the downtown Reedsburg area.

Officers then engaged in a foot chase with Freng, who attempted to flee before struggling with the officers who caught up with him. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Charges against Freng include delivery of a prescription drug, resisting and obstructing an officer, bribery of a public official, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Freng was transported to Sauk County Jail following the charges.

Freng, a former resident of Reedsburg according to court records, currently has an open misdemeanor case from August of 2022 for charges of domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.