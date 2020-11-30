Mauston man charged after 'jumping' victim then hiding in closet trap-door basement

The victim told Fish that his girlfriend was at Thomas Wolff’s house when he received messages from her which concerned him. The victim walked to Wolff’s house and, upon arrival, heard Wolff stating the victim was a liar and had cheated on his girlfriend. The victim then accused Wolff of lying.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wolff went to the garage and grabbed a large piece of wood and attempted to swing it at the victim. The victim got Wolff to the floor where they exchanged blows. Another man exited the house and began kicking and punching the victim. During the scuffle the victim managed to grab the piece of wood and swung it, hitting Wolff in the head. As the victim tried to flee he heard Wolff click open a knife.

Officer Fish went to the location of the altercation where he searched for evidentiary items, finding two pieces of wood which appeared to be one piece before breaking. He also located the victim’s phone and other personal items, and what appeared to be blood spatter on the sidewalk.

After going to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office to speak with deputies, Fish and the deputies attempted to locate Wolff at his residence. Upon arrival, Fish observed a male in the kitchen that matched Wolff’s description.