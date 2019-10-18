A Mauston man died in a single vehicle crash after his vehicle went off the road and turned over into a creek.
Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a single vehicle crash at about 6:28 p.m. Oct. 17.
Authorities say the initial investigation indicates Adam Clough, 44, of Mauston was driving westbound on Cemetery Road in Lemonweir south of Mauston when his vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail, and overturned in a creek.
Investigators are not sure what caused the vehicle to exit the road. Clough was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Clough was extracted from the vehicle and sent to Mile Bluff Medical Center. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston and Dells/Delton EMS, the Mauston Fire Department, the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Lemonweir Township Public Works.
