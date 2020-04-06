Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire ready to say goodbye after 16 years

Mauston will enter a new chapter after the spring elections as Mayor Brian McGuire retires from the mayoral position after 16 years of service.
“My wife and I, every year I ran was a joint decision, and when I took out papers in 2017 we talked about it being the last time,” McGuire said. “We both were going to be retired, and as of December we both are from full-time work. I didn’t want to be a part-time mayor. If I was going to do it, I was going to put everything into it I had, and be around more.”
McGuire was first elected to the position in 2004, fending off numerous challengers during his eight terms. He has served on the plan committee since 2002, which he said he plans to continue doing even after he is no longer mayor.
During his 16 years as mayor, McGuire spent 13 years teaching full-time. He currently substitute teaches regularly. McGuire said it is a credit to the staff at city hall and the city employees that he was able to continue teaching during his tenure as mayor.
“Our staff, Randy (Reeg), Diane (Kropiwka), Mike Zilisch, Kim Hale, all the department heads, I think we have excellent leadership there, these people have dedicated themselves to serving our community,” McGuire said. “No way could I have done that without the hard work and dedication of everyone in city hall and who worked for the city. I don’t think people realize how lucky we are here.”
McGuire described the city as in “excellent hands” with Reeg.
“He’s looking for development, he also has a super strong financial background, there’s no questions on our finances,” McGuire said. “He and I have also actively been looking for replacements to the Shopko and Kmart buildings.”
McGuire also gave credit to the city administrators he worked with prior to Reeg, including Harlin Owens, Brian Yerges and Nathan Thiel, and city council members current and previous including Rick Noe, Dennis Nielsen, Dennis Emory, Francis McCoy, Floyd Babcock, Michele Messer and Paul Hebner.
When he took office McGuire said the first goal he worked towards was improving the image of the council and to increase responsiveness to citizens.
“Everyone has always had my cell phone number, when they call me, if I can’t answer at the time, I call everyone back,” McGuire said. “As far as the city’s image, we received some pretty big private donations for things like the splash pad, the dog park, redeveloping Veterans Memorial Park. I don’t think that happens (otherwise).”
Among his accomplishments as mayor, McGuire said he is especially proud of the new public works building, the fire station, State Street station, and the improvement of roads and city streets.
“State Street station was the first project I worked on, we had a lot of dilapidated buildings down there, soil contamination (and) vacant buildings that we cleaned up and then a developer came in,” MCGuire said. “We have some of the best roads and city streets around. That started before me, and it’s something we kept going.”
McGuire said the establishment of the municipal court was another victory.
“It’s something I really wanted to get started,” McGuire said. “My primary focus was truants, that I wanted when kids were truant our goal was to get them back in school, and the only real way I saw to do that was when they are truant they go to court or they are answering to somebody so that we can track them, as much for their success as anything else.”
Although he served for 16 years, McGuire said he was unable to accomplish everything he wanted.
“We still want the police department to get in a safer situation,” McGuire said. “We built the fire station to create more room for the police department, they were in tight quarters, cramped.”
He said he would also like to get more women involved in local government.
“We’ve had women in lots of committees, had some on the council, but it’s still heavily male,” McGuire said. “I’d like to see more of a mix of men and women, of younger and older. If we can create more diversity, we can explore and expand on more ideas.”
McGuire also expressed some regrets over the handling of the vote to allow Speedway to build a new gas station on the land formerly occupied by Anjeros.
“One vote that comes to mind is Speedway. I think the vote was correct, but what I do regret about that is I think it drove a wedge between me and some people I consider friends,” McGuire said. “That’s the bad part of business. The vote could not have gone any other way, I think it’s the right deal, but it couldn’t have gone any other way because of state law where they met all the conditions of the CUP (conditional use permit). Relationships are important to me, and damaging them is painful, whether it’s my fault or not.”
With the end of his term nearing, McGuire is looking forward to passing the mayoral reins to someone new. He is supporting Council Member Dennis Nielsen in the race.
“Dennis Nielsen has a lot of passion, he gives it everything he’s got, and he’s got a lot of energy,” McGuire said. “He’s fiscally conservative, but he also realizes that sometimes to make things better you have to look at the situation. He won’t just say no, he’ll evaluate it, and if it’s a good idea he’ll spend the money, and if it’s not he’ll advocate harder against it. He’s not shy that way.”
As for Nielsen’s opponent, former Mauston School Board member Brian Fox, McGuire said he has “never seen him at city hall.”
McGuire stated that whoever is elected should rely on the staff, do their research, trust themselves, always think community first, always control their emotions and don’t take things personally.
With his term almost over, McGuire hopes to at least initially enjoy his free time.
“We have some traveling that we were going to do, we’ll be spending more time with grandchildren,” McGuire said. “But to be honest I don’t know how I’ll spend the time. I still plan on subbing. My son was in high school when I was first elected, and that made it challenging because my commitments were split, but they won’t be split anymore.”
McGuire said that most importantly he wants to thank his wife “for all of her patience and hard work” over the previous 16 years.
