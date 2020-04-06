Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire ready to say goodbye after 16 years

McGuire said the establishment of the municipal court was another victory.

“It’s something I really wanted to get started,” McGuire said. “My primary focus was truants, that I wanted when kids were truant our goal was to get them back in school, and the only real way I saw to do that was when they are truant they go to court or they are answering to somebody so that we can track them, as much for their success as anything else.”

Although he served for 16 years, McGuire said he was unable to accomplish everything he wanted.

“We still want the police department to get in a safer situation,” McGuire said. “We built the fire station to create more room for the police department, they were in tight quarters, cramped.”

He said he would also like to get more women involved in local government.

“We’ve had women in lots of committees, had some on the council, but it’s still heavily male,” McGuire said. “I’d like to see more of a mix of men and women, of younger and older. If we can create more diversity, we can explore and expand on more ideas.”

McGuire also expressed some regrets over the handling of the vote to allow Speedway to build a new gas station on the land formerly occupied by Anjeros.