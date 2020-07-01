Mauston moves election polling location to fire station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters in Mauston will now vote at the Mauston Fire Station after the city approved a change from the previous polling location at Mauston City Hall.

The change in polling locations was approved unanimously by members of the Mauston Common Council at a meeting June 23. Council members chose the Mauston Fire Station over the Mauston Methodist United Church, the Mauston Public Works building, and remaining at City Hall.

“It’s hard to hold the elections in here anymore with the size of the crowds and the age of the electorate, expecting them to go up and down steps, stand in line, or take the elevator up and then cut in front of a hundred people who were on the steps and in line, it’s a mess,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “In April we experimented with using the garage bays out where the police department is now, but even in… April we had humidity problems and equipment was malfunctioning, so we need somewhere different.”

Deputy Clerk Diane Kropiwka said the city looked into moving the polling location to either the fire station, a church, or the public works building.