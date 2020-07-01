Mauston moves election polling location to fire station

Voters in Mauston will now vote at the Mauston Fire Station after the city approved a change from the previous polling location at Mauston City Hall.
The change in polling locations was approved unanimously by members of the Mauston Common Council at a meeting June 23. Council members chose the Mauston Fire Station over the Mauston Methodist United Church, the Mauston Public Works building, and remaining at City Hall.
“It’s hard to hold the elections in here anymore with the size of the crowds and the age of the electorate, expecting them to go up and down steps, stand in line, or take the elevator up and then cut in front of a hundred people who were on the steps and in line, it’s a mess,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “In April we experimented with using the garage bays out where the police department is now, but even in… April we had humidity problems and equipment was malfunctioning, so we need somewhere different.”
Deputy Clerk Diane Kropiwka said the city looked into moving the polling location to either the fire station, a church, or the public works building.
“It’s not unusual for a church to be a polling place, a lot of communities do that,” Kropiwka said. “Both the fire station and public works station are municipal buildings… the fire station is centrally located, the issue there is we have very limited space to queue people for voting and social distancing, the only area we could do that is the fire bays.”
Kropiwka indicated the public works building had space concerns, especially in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing, and issues with voters being exposed to weather while waiting to vote. The church, while having less logistical issues, is not on municipal property. Although the city is allowed to have a polling place that is not located in a municipal building, some council members expressed reservations about using a non-city owned location.
“If we’re going to do it, and it’s a city thing, I’d rather see it on city property,” said Council Member Steve Leavitt. “I just like the idea (of the fire station), it’s centrally located, it’s city property, any issues falls within the city; I don’t want to go onto someone else’s property.”
While holding elections at the fire station presented some logistical problems, with staff needing to move trucks and equipment to allow space for residents, council members determined the fire station was the best available option.
The fire station is located at 432 Hickory St., Mauston. Upcoming elections for 2020 include the Aug. 11 Partisan Primary Election and the Nov. 3 General Election. Mauston residents who vote in person will now vote at the fire station for both elections.
Library and tourism
As Mauston continues the process of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is looking to both attract tourists while also expanding services available to residents.
The Hatch Public Library will begin the first phase of reopening on July 6. Council Member Katie Steinke said the library will have curbside pickup every day, and the computer lab will open. Additional decisions on how to move into the next phase of reopening and what additional services can be safely offered will be discussed at the next Library Board meeting.
The Mauston Tourism Board is proceeding with plans to offer discounted hotel packages to visitors. Packages include 10% off on weekends and 20% off on weekdays, and the board took out a full page advertisement on the Travel Wisconsin website. Additional advertising has been placed in newspapers in major cities in the region, including Chicago and Milwaukee.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved new operator’s licenses for Darcy Tremain and Laura Lee.
- Approved Class B Combination Malt Beverages and Intoxicating Liquors licenses for Randall’s Uptown Bar, Timmy’s Time Out Bar & Grill, Harm-a-Rita’s, and Burton-Koppang American Legion Post #81.
- Approved a Class A Combination Retail Fermented Malt Beverages and Intoxicating Liquors license for Gas and Go LLC.
- Approved a Class A Retail Fermented Malt Beverages license for Mauston Interstate BP.
- Approved a Class B Beer and Class C Wine license for Roman Castle Restaurant.
- Approved a Class B Beer license for Kong’s China Buffet.
- Approved a Direct Seller’s permit for Tree-Ripe Citrus.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $442,450.44.
