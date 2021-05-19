Mauston moves to separate Lake Decorah group from city finances as they seek non-profit status

The city of Mauston is taking steps to separate the Guardians of Lake Decorah from city operations following the group’s incorporation last December.
Members of the Mauston Common Council approved a transfer of $5,000 from the city to the organization at a meeting May 11. Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said the transfer is a first step.
“It’s a grassroots group that’s been put together,” Reeg said of the Guardians of Lake Decorah. “Because they were unincorporated they acted as an unofficial subcommittee of the Park and Rec Board.”
The group, which officially incorporated on Dec. 21, 2020, requested the funds from the city as they move towards gaining non-profit status. The funding comes from the money raised at the Annual Lake Decorah Ice Fishing Tournament held each year in January, which is organized by the group.
“(The money) gets them on their feet,” Reeg said. “Eventually we’d like to turn over all ice fishing money to get it off the city’s books.”
Over the past four years the tournament has raised just under $40,000, with the majority of the expenses going towards a lake management study for Lake Decorah. The study is being funded by money from both the tournament and a $25,000 DNR grant, of which $18,750 of the funds have been received. The study is part of a lake management plan aimed at reversing the degradation of the lake.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved an Alcohol Beverage Retail License Class B Liquor/Beer for Ma Durga Hospitality, Inc. for the property known as Emerald Lounge pending the surrender of the previous license due to the sale of the property.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $398,032.09.
- Approved a resolution providing guaranteed matching funds for the 2021 Community Development Block Grant for Public Facilities program.
Approved reconsidering a decision on the installation of cameras at Mauston City Hall. The council previously approved a proposal from Krus Fire and Security for the installation of cameras, but is now reconsidering the proposal. The council discussed the issue in closed session before deciding to start the process over again with requests for proposals.
- s.
