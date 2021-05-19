Mauston moves to separate Lake Decorah group from city finances as they seek non-profit status

The city of Mauston is taking steps to separate the Guardians of Lake Decorah from city operations following the group’s incorporation last December.

Members of the Mauston Common Council approved a transfer of $5,000 from the city to the organization at a meeting May 11. Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said the transfer is a first step.

“It’s a grassroots group that’s been put together,” Reeg said of the Guardians of Lake Decorah. “Because they were unincorporated they acted as an unofficial subcommittee of the Park and Rec Board.”

The group, which officially incorporated on Dec. 21, 2020, requested the funds from the city as they move towards gaining non-profit status. The funding comes from the money raised at the Annual Lake Decorah Ice Fishing Tournament held each year in January, which is organized by the group.

“(The money) gets them on their feet,” Reeg said. “Eventually we’d like to turn over all ice fishing money to get it off the city’s books.”