Mauston municipal court increases collections about 10 percent

The Mauston Area Municipal Court has collected about $135,000 in 2021, an almost 10 percent increase from the same time in 2020.

Judge Mike Taake updated the Mauston Common Council on the activity of the court during a meeting of the council Oct. 26.

“We collected (over) $34,000 over the last three months with initial appearances only once a month,” Taake said. “For those of you keeping score the year to date total is almost $135,000, which is up about $12,000 from last year this time.”

Taake said Mauston kept $20,806.39 of the total money received during the third quarter, with the fines coming from 328 citations. Seven of the citations were operating while under the influence cases, 22 came from juvenile tickets, 236 were traffic tickets and 63 of the citations were for ordinance violations.

September marked the first juvenile-only initial appearance date for the court, part of a new initiative Taake started to solve capacity issues.

“We had a packed calendar, standing room only,” Taake said. “We’re anticipating it to continue to improve… (but) it went very well.”