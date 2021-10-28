Mauston municipal court increases collections about 10 percent

The Mauston Area Municipal Court has collected about $135,000 in 2021, an almost 10 percent increase from the same time in 2020.
Judge Mike Taake updated the Mauston Common Council on the activity of the court during a meeting of the council Oct. 26.
“We collected (over) $34,000 over the last three months with initial appearances only once a month,” Taake said. “For those of you keeping score the year to date total is almost $135,000, which is up about $12,000 from last year this time.”
Taake said Mauston kept $20,806.39 of the total money received during the third quarter, with the fines coming from 328 citations. Seven of the citations were operating while under the influence cases, 22 came from juvenile tickets, 236 were traffic tickets and 63 of the citations were for ordinance violations.
September marked the first juvenile-only initial appearance date for the court, part of a new initiative Taake started to solve capacity issues.
“We had a packed calendar, standing room only,” Taake said. “We’re anticipating it to continue to improve… (but) it went very well.”
Taake said he and his clerk met with Mauston, New Lisbon and Necedah School Districts in August regarding truancy issues. New Lisbon recently updated truancy policy and procedures while Necedah discussed “how to streamline” the citation and court appearance process during the meeting.
“We’re seeing nice cooperation with all three school districts,” Taake said.
Police
Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch estimates the department has “almost doubled our output” in 2021 following the hiring of four officers.
“Total calls for service from ’19 was about 1,100 (and in) 2020 was down to 679,” Zilisch said. “If you recall I was down four staff members, this year in 2021 it was 1,265.”
During September the department handled 112 citations and violations, compared to 68 citations and violations during September 2020.
Zilisch offered praise for K9 Officer Adam Noe and his partner Pilot. Noe and Pilot took fifth place out of 96 entrants during one of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association conference events.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved the purchase of a street sweeper from R.N.O.W. in the amount of $195,996.50. The price could be reduced based on the sale of the old street sweeper, which has been placed on surplus auction.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $236,458.06.
- Performed a second reading and approved an amendment to an ordinance for late night business district parking rules. The amendment standardizes hours where no parking is allowed to between 2:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.