Mauston municipal court sees increase in juvenile cases following truancy focus

The Mauston Area Municipal Court is seeing an increase in juvenile cases, according to Judge Mike Taake.

“We’re seeing an increase in juvenile cases, mainly because we’re getting more involved in truancies,” Taake said in a report to the Mauston Common Council April 27. “We’re trying to not let kids slip through the cracks.”

Taake said the court is working with the school districts to address truancy issues, with the increase partially attributed to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating virtual classes for some students and the difficulty of tracking virtual attendance and keeping students engaged online.

“The school districts have been super, super great in talking with us, working with us… coming up with several different options other than just fining the kids,” Taake said. “The intent is to gain some progress with these kids, get them back in school, get them better educated and not give up on them.”

