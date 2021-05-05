Mauston municipal court sees increase in juvenile cases following truancy focus

The Mauston Area Municipal Court is seeing an increase in juvenile cases, according to Judge Mike Taake.
“We’re seeing an increase in juvenile cases, mainly because we’re getting more involved in truancies,” Taake said in a report to the Mauston Common Council April 27. “We’re trying to not let kids slip through the cracks.”
Taake said the court is working with the school districts to address truancy issues, with the increase partially attributed to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating virtual classes for some students and the difficulty of tracking virtual attendance and keeping students engaged online.
“The school districts have been super, super great in talking with us, working with us… coming up with several different options other than just fining the kids,” Taake said. “The intent is to gain some progress with these kids, get them back in school, get them better educated and not give up on them.”
One of the “best options” Taake said he has started to use is keeping cases open for a month or two and setting repeat appearance dates. By setting stipulations on improving attendance between court dates and using other methods such as having students write a report on why they have been missing school and how important a diploma is, the court has seen more success than issuing a fine.
With the increase in juvenile cases over the last several months, Taake said the court is considering adding a separate juvenile-only initial appearance date to the calendar. Currently the court holds adult initial appearances virtually and juvenile initial appearances in person, but as the court moves back to an all in-person schedule this summer the separate dates will allow increased social distancing and alleviate capacity issues.
Financially the court is “back in the black,” even though the court saw a decrease in the amount of fines and forfeitures collected from average quarters. Taake said the court typically collects between $60,000 and $70,000 a quarter, while during the first quarter of 2021 the court collected $42,632.21.
Of the amount collected $27,772 went to Mauston, while the rest is either restitution or goes to the county, state or other jurisdictions. About half of the total collected was gathered through the State Debt Collection Agency.
In other action, the council:
- Approved direct seller's permits for Joseph Pannarale of Hearthside Chariot Pizza and Jessica Rettler of Flyte Family Farms.
- Approved a bid of $40,836.76 from Scott Construction for street maintenance projects for two alleyways and West Avenue.
- Approved a bid of $15,177 from Winona Mechanical for lift station rehabilitation for the Monroe Street lift station.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,212,186.86.
- Approved the purchase of two tablets for new council members Leanna Hagen and Donna McGinley at a cost of $697.39 each and not to exceed $1,400.
