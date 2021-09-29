Mauston/New Lisbon airport planning $3 million project to replace runway in 2022 with 95% funded by grants

The Mauston/New Lisbon Municipal Airport is planning an about $3 million project to replace the runway and taxiway in 2022, with grants paying for 95% of the project.

Mark Rudig, Chairman of the Mauston/New Lisbon Airport Commission, discussed the project while giving an annual report on the airport’s budget to the Mauston Common Council at a meeting Sept. 28.

“Our runways are in tough shape,” Rudig said. “The state engineers, they looked over the runway and said we won’t pay to fix it, you need a complete overhaul, you need a complete resurfacing, the old runway torn up, the old taxiway torn up, a new base – the whole nine yards.”

Rudig said the airport applied for funding for the project and was one of 13 or 14 airports in the state to receive a grant. The project will cost about $3 million, with the airport needing to pay five percent.

“We’ll only have to pay 5% of that, so $150,000, we get $3 million worth of work and that will last us for several years,” Rudig said. “It’s a really really incredible thing.”