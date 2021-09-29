Mauston/New Lisbon airport planning $3 million project to replace runway in 2022 with 95% funded by grants

The Mauston/New Lisbon Municipal Airport is planning an about $3 million project to replace the runway and taxiway in 2022, with grants paying for 95% of the project.
Mark Rudig, Chairman of the Mauston/New Lisbon Airport Commission, discussed the project while giving an annual report on the airport’s budget to the Mauston Common Council at a meeting Sept. 28.
“Our runways are in tough shape,” Rudig said. “The state engineers, they looked over the runway and said we won’t pay to fix it, you need a complete overhaul, you need a complete resurfacing, the old runway torn up, the old taxiway torn up, a new base – the whole nine yards.”
Rudig said the airport applied for funding for the project and was one of 13 or 14 airports in the state to receive a grant. The project will cost about $3 million, with the airport needing to pay five percent.
“We’ll only have to pay 5% of that, so $150,000, we get $3 million worth of work and that will last us for several years,” Rudig said. “It’s a really really incredible thing.”
According to Rudig, the airport is “penny pinching” to try to ensure that they do not need to request additional funds from the city in 2022 to pay for the project. He said the airport is holding off on some projects, with the exception of state mandated projects, until next year with the funds going towards the project.
“We’ve been super good at getting grants,” Rudig said. “When there’s something available we go after it and we’ve been pretty successful so far to keep our costs down.”
Rudig said 2021 was the “biggest year at the airport we’ve ever had,” with more traffic and fuel sales than any previous year.
“A lot of people are flying in to go to the lake properties, the Woodside project,” Rudig said. “It’s just plain busier.”
Parking changes
The council approved a change to downtown parking, with several lots changing their hours and availability.
Parking is now allowed from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. at the Riverside Boat Landing lot, the City Center lot and the Division/LaCrosse lot with no parking at other times and no overnight parking.
The Hatch Public Library is allowing patron parking during library hours and is opening the lot to the public when the library closes, with overnight parking allowed as long as the vehicles are removed from the lot by the time the library opens in the morning.
The lot between Mansion Street and State Street is now a 24 hour parking lot with a 12 hour consecutive limit per vehicle.
Other action
tion
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $357,672.53.
- Approved a Class A Malt Beverage License for Speedway.
- Performed a first reading of an amendment to the room tax ordinance allowing for information obtained from audits to remain confidential.
