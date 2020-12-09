 Skip to main content
Mauston offering $500 reward for Riverwalk vandalism information
Mauston offering $500 reward for Riverwalk vandalism information

The city of Mauston is offering a $500 reward as part of efforts to combat a string of vandalism to the light bollards along the Riverwalk.

“Thirteen bollards on the Riverwalk (were) knocked down the last four nights,” said Mauston Director of Public Works Rob Nelson. “Luckily there was no permanent damage.”

Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said the city has put out an offer for a $500 reward through the Mauston Police Department. The reward will be given “for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism of multiple lights along the River Walk since early November.”

Reeg said the city is working to put up trail cameras along the Riverwalk in hopes of catching the vandals. Although there has been no permanent damage to the light bollards, Nelson said to replace one would cost about $800.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can contact the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

