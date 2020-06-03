Mauston opens discussion on drinking in parks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mauston has opened preliminary committee discussions on allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public parks.

Members of the Ordinances, Licenses and Permits Committee held a meeting May 26 before the Common Council meeting, where they discussed nine possible ordinance amendments. Included in the discussion was an amendment to the ordinance banning drinking in public parks, changes to the responsible bidder ordinance, changes to land applications of manure, Knox-Box opt out changes, changes to fire inspection requirements, changes to mobile home park ordinances, allowing temporary class “B” retail licenses and operator’s licenses approval at the committee level, and changes to the amusement devices ordinance.

“This (drinking ordinance) has come up several times,” said City Administrator Randy Reeg. “Should we look at allowing it in certain circumstances or just continue to turn a blind eye unless there’s a problem?”

Noting there was no rush to make a decision as the committee would like to gather feedback from Chief of Police Mike Zilisch, Reeg said there are other ordinances to combat park visitors who drink too much, such as disorderly conduct.

“(I’m) not a fan of having ordinances you’re not really going to enforce,” Reeg said.