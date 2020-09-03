Mauston orders wage study for city employees

Council member Katie Steinke was one of several council members to voice concerns over the study.

“What happens if they’re underpaid? Do we have to throw a chunk of money at them? Or if overpaid, do we bring them down?” Steinke asked. “I’ve seen this before where it will be ordered and then it is isn’t followed… if we do this we need to be sure that we’re going to follow it, otherwise there’s no point in spending the money.”

Reeg agreed, saying it would be “foolish” to order the study if the council would not adopt the proposals generated by the study, but also attempted to allay some of the concerns by making sure council members knew the vote on the study did not bind them to adopting the proposals.

“If overpaid we freeze,” Reeg said. “If underpaid we have discretion, but we need to pledge to try to get them in that range.”

Nielsen expressed support for the study but offered an alternative.

“If you don’t want to do anything and go 2-3% (increase) across the board and then take the heat afterwards, then do that,” Nielsen told council members who expressed reservations about the changes.