Mauston orders wage study for city employees

The city of Mauston has ordered a study to compare wages and salaries of municipal employees to other municipalities of similar sizes.
Although results are not expected until October, if the Common Council adopts the ranges that will be proposed in the study, some employees could see increased pay over time while other employees at the top end or higher than the range could have their wages frozen.
“We’ve been talking about this for a year, trying to establish (the ranges) so we aren’t piecemealing and adjusting wages hither tither,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “In 2015 there was a partial analysis, but (former Administrator Nathan) Thiel pulled the plug on it and we aren’t sure why.”
The study, which will cost up to $6,500, will be conducted by Public Administration Associates, LLC. Council members chose the Public Administration Associates over a competing bid from GovHR during a meeting Aug. 25, which would have cost between $6,350 and $14,250.
Mayor Dennis Nielsen said the city tried conducting the study by themselves but did not have the requisite experience. The study is part of an effort by the city to streamline wages and salaries while also remaining competitive with similar sized municipalities.
According to Reeg, the study will provide wage or salary ranges based on experience, seniority and education while also making sure job descriptions and what employees in those jobs are actually doing match.
Council member Katie Steinke was one of several council members to voice concerns over the study.
“What happens if they’re underpaid? Do we have to throw a chunk of money at them? Or if overpaid, do we bring them down?” Steinke asked. “I’ve seen this before where it will be ordered and then it is isn’t followed… if we do this we need to be sure that we’re going to follow it, otherwise there’s no point in spending the money.”
Reeg agreed, saying it would be “foolish” to order the study if the council would not adopt the proposals generated by the study, but also attempted to allay some of the concerns by making sure council members knew the vote on the study did not bind them to adopting the proposals.
“If overpaid we freeze,” Reeg said. “If underpaid we have discretion, but we need to pledge to try to get them in that range.”
Nielsen expressed support for the study but offered an alternative.
“If you don’t want to do anything and go 2-3% (increase) across the board and then take the heat afterwards, then do that,” Nielsen told council members who expressed reservations about the changes.
The council approved the study with a vote of 4-3. Steinke, Jim Allaby and Steven Leavitt voted against the proposal, and Vicki Wards, Darryl Teske, Dennis Emery and Rick Noe voted for the proposal.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Amended an ordinance regarding the room tax to clarify that 70% of funds are spent at the discretion of the room tax committee and 30% are at the discretion of the council. Although the split follows state law, the council voted to clean up the language in the ordinance to clearly delineate the percentage split.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $315,957.26.
- Approved a direct seller’s permit for Chloe Taylor of Southwestern Advantage, Educational Books, Websites and Applications.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.