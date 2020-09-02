Mauston places four police officers on leave

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mauston Police Department has placed four officers on leave as external law enforcement agencies conduct investigations.

“There are two separate incidents involving two officers,” Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “All of them were off duty when the incidences occurred, and currently all four of them are on routine administrative leave while the incidences undergo routine investigation from external agencies. “

The first incident involved two officers in early August. The city sent out a press release Sept. 2 after the second incident involving two other officers, which occurred Aug. 26.

“We aren’t providing many details right now as these are open investigations,” Reeg said. “I will add that this has nothing to do with official police business, and there is no threat to the community.”

Reeg said the Mauston Police Department usually has 10 officers. With nearly half of the officers on leave the city has made arrangements with neighboring agencies to help cover and respond to service needs in the community.

According to Reeg, additional information will be provided as the investigations are completed.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

