Mauston plans to attract eagle, approves roundup to mitigate geese population

Nielsen said the city will not be able to get rid of the geese by “doing just one thing,” but if an eagle is attracted to the tower it will scare the geese while the installation of the tower will remove some of the land the geese use as their habitat.

The tower will be installed on the island with a concrete base for anchor points, and a flat surface will be installed at the top of the tower for a nesting area. City Administrator Randy Reeg said if the city did manage to attract an eagle it could bring in tourists.

Nielsen said the city is already planning to oil eggs, a process which cuts off oxygen to the embryo inside the egg. The mother goose, however, is unaware anything is wrong with the egg until after their reproductive system has shut down for the year, and geese become unlikely to return to nests where they have had unsuccessful hatchings.

Council members approved a roundup of geese which will be conducted by the USDA in early summer at a cost not to exceed $3,000.

Representatives from the USDA will spend one day in June or July while the geese have molted and cannot fly, and will trap the geese for removal. According to Mike Jones, a USDA Wildlife Biologist, the city could expect to see a reduction of up to 75% of the geese population after a roundup.

