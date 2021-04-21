Mauston plans to attract eagle, approves roundup to mitigate geese population

The city of Mauston is taking steps to attempt to attract an eagle to the island in Lake Decorah in an ongoing battle against resident geese.
The Mauston Common Council approved the purchase of a tower that would be used as a potential eagle nesting spot at a meeting April 13. Council members also approved a goose roundup, and plans are in place to oil geese eggs as part of mitigation efforts.
In previous years the city has authorized a variety of control measures with minimal success, as Mayor Dennis Nielsen said the population of the geese is high enough to pose a physical threat to visitors to the city’s parks, trails, docks, boat launches and other public places. In addition, the geese pose a risk to public health by raising levels of E. Coli in Lake Decorah through the excrement they leave behind. In 2020, the city authorized the Mauston Police Department license to discharge firearms within city limits for the purpose controlling the geese population, and in 2019 the Mauston Common Council passed an ordinance prohibiting feeding waterfowl.
The council approved the purchase of a windmill tower, without the windmill portion, for $800 at the request of Nielsen.
“What we’d like to do is put a tower up there (on the island) to try to entice an eagle to go on that tower for nesting purposes,” Nielsen said. “We’d have to have a young eagle, but we have a pair down the river... that flies up and they have young every year. It should work, but it’s not guaranteed.”
Nielsen said the city will not be able to get rid of the geese by “doing just one thing,” but if an eagle is attracted to the tower it will scare the geese while the installation of the tower will remove some of the land the geese use as their habitat.
The tower will be installed on the island with a concrete base for anchor points, and a flat surface will be installed at the top of the tower for a nesting area. City Administrator Randy Reeg said if the city did manage to attract an eagle it could bring in tourists.
Nielsen said the city is already planning to oil eggs, a process which cuts off oxygen to the embryo inside the egg. The mother goose, however, is unaware anything is wrong with the egg until after their reproductive system has shut down for the year, and geese become unlikely to return to nests where they have had unsuccessful hatchings.
Council members approved a roundup of geese which will be conducted by the USDA in early summer at a cost not to exceed $3,000.
Representatives from the USDA will spend one day in June or July while the geese have molted and cannot fly, and will trap the geese for removal. According to Mike Jones, a USDA Wildlife Biologist, the city could expect to see a reduction of up to 75% of the geese population after a roundup.
